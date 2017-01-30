Tulane Jazzed About New AstroTurf Diamond

Field Level Shot at Tulane's Greer Field at Turchin Stadium We knew that AstroTurf produces a high-quality baseball product. We cannot wait to see our student-athletes have a chance to play on it.

A green wave has poured over Greer Field at Turchin Stadium well before the first pitch of the 2017 season is hurled. The home of Tulane Baseball just received a major upgrade with a brand new, state-of-the-art baseball diamond from AstroTurf®. The project began in December when the stadium’s old artificial turf was removed, and it was completed in early January with the stunning new AstroTurf field.

The new playing surface at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium is AstroTurf’s Diamond R synthetic turf system, which covers the entire field from backstop to outfield fence. The infield and outfield “grass” portions of the field are comprised of a combination of advanced fibers that mimic the look, feel, and playability of natural grass. The base paths, warning tracks, batter’s box and pitcher’s mound all feature a proprietary fiber blend of shorter pile height that accurately emulates clay. All of the elements of the playing surface have been engineered for optimal ball bounce, ball roll, underfoot feel, and durability.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of our new playing surface at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium,” said Tulane Head Coach Travis Jewett. “From the playing field to the logos, the attention to detail is top notch. The colors are vibrant, the lines are crisp and the look and playability of the field will be second-to-none in college baseball."

The new AstroTurf diamond, which features stripes in the outfield that resemble freshly mowed grass, was made possible through the joint efforts of Mid-America Sports and Swank Sports, two of AstroTurf’s certified partners. The cutting edge playing surface will be on display when Tulane hosts Army on February 17th in the Green Wave season opener.

“We knew that AstroTurf produces a high-quality baseball product,” added Jewett. “We cannot wait to see our student-athletes have a chance to play on it.”

AstroTurf’s next generation baseball surfaces have grown increasingly popular with America’s Pastime. In fact, since 2009 more Division I baseball programs have chosen AstroTurf than all other synthetic turf brands combined. These fields combine the look, feel, and performance of a traditional grass and clay diamond while requiring far less maintenance. In addition, the advanced drainage systems and durable surfacing allow teams to play and practice in difficult weather conditions.

AstroTurf synthetic turf baseball surfaces can be found all over North America, from the Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre in Toronto to Hawkins Field, home of the 2014 College World Series Champion Vanderbilt Commodores.

