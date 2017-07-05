The Apollo project is going to redefine the future of transportation. This is only the beginning.

AutonomouStuff and Baidu have joined forces to offer open, comprehensive and reliable software platforms and kits to ease and revolutionize mobility.

Baidu today announced AutonomouStuff as one of its partners for its Project Apollo autonomous driving platform. The announcement at Baidu Create, the company’s first artificial intelligence developer conference, means that AutonomouStuff can now offer the innovative Apollo Kit to help drive the future of autonomy. Based on decades of experience, AutonomouStuff has put together kits comprised of four major components — the drive-by-wire vehicle platform, GPS/IMU, pre-configured computing and engineering services — to help support Apollo. Baidu’s group president and COO, Qi Lu, made the announcement describing Apollo as “the Android of the car industry.”

“This is a revolutionary movement that will have a major impact on the way developers utilize technology in the future,” said AutonomouStuff CEO Bobby Hambrick. “Apollo is a breakthrough. What used to take decades can now be available in one single day.”

The Apollo Kit begins with a drive-by-wire vehicle platform, which gives you access to steering, shifting, acceleration and braking. The second factor, GPS and IMU, support localization. An electronic control unit (ECU) that is preconfigured with the operating system and the Apollo software makes up the third component. The final piece of the puzzle is engineering services from AutonomouStuff, which pulls everything together.

“The relationship between Baidu and AutonomouStuff is going to change the industry significantly,” Hambrick said. “The live automated vehicle demonstrations that the AStuff team built and showcased at Baidu’s AI conference serve as a huge step forward in mobility. Pulling together some of the greatest innovators in the world, the Apollo project is going to redefine the future of transportation. This is just the beginning.”

