This is a true win-win for the USCAA, its member institutions, and Athlete Network

Athlete Network and The United States Athletic Association (USCAA) have partnered to provide student-athletes at over 80 higher education colleges and universities with unique career opportunities in organizations that embrace an athlete’s competitive and driven mindset. Athlete Network will also sponsor a $10,000 scholarship to be split between one male and one female student-athlete.

Over the past 17 years, Athlete Network has conducted over 1,000 training and development seminars at universities throughout the country providing much needed career education for over 350,000 student-athletes. The network provides a community of former athletes and high profile Influencers to assist in the transition out of competitive sports as well as helping athletes harness their athletic mindset. Athlete Network will work to highlight USCAA student-athletes in front of their partners such as Disney/ESPN, Stryker, Enterprise, Northwestern Mutual and more. As part of the agreement, Athlete Network will also become the official Career Center of the USCAA and a supporting sponsor at all USCAA National Championships.

“It’s obvious that the USCAA cares about its student-athletes beyond their playing days and graduation, and we are excited to be partnered with such an outstanding organization,” said Chris Smith, Athlete Network Founder & CEO. “Due to the demanding nature of collegiate athletics, these athletes face a unique set of challenges regarding career development not typically experienced by the general student-body. The current economic environment will provide even greater challenges for today’s student-athletes to overcome, making career development more important than ever. Athlete Network and the USCAA will provide the student-athletes with a unique opportunity to keep competing.”

“This is a true win-win for the USCAA, its member institutions, and Athlete Network,” states USCAA Executive Director Matthew Simms. “The goal of the USCAA extends beyond the playing surface. As a national governing body, we must be mindful not only of the student-athlete’s matriculation towards graduation, but also to what comes afterward. We believe in the Athlete Network mission of providing a client base of reputable employers who are actively seeking to employ student-athletes. This network provides student-athletes the opportunity to highlight their achievements in their sport, in the classroom, and in their communities, and in doing so puts them as top candidates in their field of choice. Furthermore, this opportunity presents the first nation-wide scholarship contest fielded by the USCAA or its partners.”

The partnership goes into effect immediately with membership open to all current and former USCAA student-athletes. The scholarships will be awarded for the 2017-2018 academic year.

ABOUT ATHLETE NETWORK: Athlete Network was founded with a simple mission - create an online community where athletes can fuel their driven lifestyle. Athlete Network works to keep athletes competing in every aspect of their lives by uniting them in one network. They provide athletes with online tools to network with fellow athletes and the most efficient access to employers that embrace their competitive mindset and push it to higher levels. Visit http://www.athletenetwork.com for more information.

ABOUT THE USCAA: The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is a national organization that exists to provide quality athletic competition on a national level. The USCAA focuses specifically on smaller institutions of higher learning and their student-athletes. The association believes that all athletes and programs deserve the same national opportunities as larger institutions. We are the organization that provides those opportunities.