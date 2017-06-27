I'm confident that Jeff is going to make a positive impact on our school. His diverse experience in the media and marketing fields will be a resource to the board of directors and to the entire school community here at Cumberland.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia, an Atlanta special-needs school, announced today that Jeff Genthner has been selected as the newest member of its board of directors. Genthner is the senior vice president and general manager of Atlanta-based FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee, and Sports South.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff to Cumberland’s board of directors,” says Deedra Hughes, board president. “His career background, skill set, experiences and fresh perspectives on education are a great complement to our already strong board.”

As a member of the Cumberland Academy of Georgia’s board of directors, Genthner will be serving on the marketing and fundraising committee. “We believe Jeff will be a huge asset to us in this capacity, as he has been involved in marketing, media production and advertising sales in his position at FOX Sports southeast regional networks,” Hughes says.

Prior to joining FOX Sports South, Genthner served as senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Florida, and under his direction, FOX Sports Florida earned 13 Emmy Award nominations. Genthner has also held roles within the television and broadcast industries as producer of the New York Yankees and New York Islanders telecasts on SportsChannel New York, director of marketing for SportsVision Chicago, regional director for Anheuser-Busch’s Sports Time Cable Network, and general manager of PASS Sports in Michigan. Additionally, he served as the US Olympic Committee’s television liaison with NBC and the International Olympic Committee during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Genthner is a 1980 graduate of Michigan State University’s College of Communications Arts and Sciences and was voted an Outstanding Alumni of the college in 2013.

“I’m confident that Jeff is going to make a positive impact on our school,” says Debbi Scarborough, founding director of Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “His diverse experience in the media and marketing fields will be a resource to the board of directors and to the entire school community here at Cumberland.”

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia:

Cumberland Academy of Georgia specializes in the needs of students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities. Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough, and is a fully-accredited, independent, non-profit school that seeks to provide a safe and supportive academic atmosphere for its students. Cumberland accepts applications year-round. To schedule a family tour, please contact Terri Brooks, director of admissions, at 404-835-9000, or email admissions(at)cumberlandacademy.org.