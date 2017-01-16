Saltori Structured Thinking eliminate distractions, improve communication, collaboration, and teamwork, develop better focus and clarity of thought, better manage change and Increase confidence and productivity.

Saltori Training, North America, based in Atlanta, GA introduces a new training program designed to deliver significant improvement in both individual and organizational performance by focusing on the mindset of the individual as the basis for all true, sustainable improvements.

Saltori Structured Thinking(TM) is a breakthrough training system that empowers individuals to achieve their true potential and have high impact on organizational performance by learning to eliminate distractions, improve communication, collaboration, and teamwork, develop better focus and clarity of thought, better manage change and Increase confidence and productivity.

Individuals are the key to an organization’s success, and the Saltori training program unlocks the power of the individual in a way that provides maximum benefit to them personally as well as their organization. The Saltori program teaches individuals how to obtain clarity in thought, peace of mind, laser-like focus and unstoppable confidence and how to apply that to critical areas that lead to improved personal and organizational performance. When everyone becomes highly effective in their job, works more effectively as part of a team, increases focus, eliminates distractions, and brings maximum benefit to their organization, then true sustainable improvements are achieved.

“We are delighted to bring the Saltori Structured Thinking(TM) methods to organizations throughout North America”, said Jason Myers, Chairman of Saltori Training, N.A. “It’s long been understood that a positive mindset has many personal benefits, but there has never been a suite of programs that target ‘the way we think individually’ in the context of how it impacts organizational performance. Saltori applies its techniques to improve results for individuals, teams and organizations going through periods of intense change, growth or challenges. I believe the improvements we can accomplish through this approach are revolutionary.”

Saltori training is available in several formats enabling organizations to either apply the Saltori Structured Thinking techniques broadly across their organization, to leadership teams or high potential candidates. Saltori targets specific areas of improvement through a series of one day workshops and its learning management system platform(LMS). Saltori targets areas such as meeting effectiveness, teamwork, innovation, change management and M&A integration and are designed to yield immediate improvement in those areas.

Saltori Structured Thinking(TM) was created by Andy Shaw international best-selling author and personal development expert. It has accomplished great results as an individual improvement program, enabling individuals to achieve a mindset that fuels success on many levels. This program has improved the lives of over 250,000 people in over 140 countries and is now being applied to bring those same benefits to organizations.

“After seeing the immense benefits the Saltori Structured Thinking program has brought to individuals. I knew that organizations could see significant improvement if these same techniques were applied as part of an organization’s training curriculum”, said Andy Shaw, founder and creator of the Saltori Structured Thinking(TM) program. “I’m excited to see the improvements we can bring to these organizations”.

About Saltori

Saltori Training, North America is the exclusive provider of the Saltori Structured Thinking program to organizations in North America. Our goal is to enable every individual in an organization to achieve their fullest potential and positively impact the goals of the organization. We do that through training that targets the way people think to achieve real, sustainable improvement in each individual, and focus that on key areas of organizational improvement.

