Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett (GAoG) has become a leader in providing high-quality general gynecological care and gynecological services for women of all ages. The staff of Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett is dedicated to providing personalized care for a wide variety of reproductive services from routine health screenings to diagnosing and treating female concerns including menopause, urinary incontinence and gynecological cancers, while also offering birth control, HPV vaccinations and more. Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett is proud to announce their newest service offered: FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation by Lumenis®.

FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation was developed in collaboration with industry-leading gynecologists in order to address vaginal health conditions. It is designed to treat vaginal health symptoms by using CO2 laser technology by Lumenis®. FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation treatments work by gently removing damaged vaginal tissue and then restoring the tissue through natural fibrin and collagen growth and increased blood supply.

Despite being less talked about than other procedures and treatments, vaginal rejuvenation is becoming increasingly more popular in the US, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation allows patients to safely and discreetly treat symptoms like vaginal dryness, vaginal itching and vaginal irritation, as well as urinary stress incontinence, while restoring themselves to peak vaginal health and wellness without the need for surgery.

FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation is FDA-approved and is performed as an in-office procedure. Treatments are fast, simple and do not require anesthesia or downtime for recovery. Reports from physicians and patients who have undergone FemTouch™ indicate that there is very minimal discomfort associated with treatments, and that women commonly experienced improved vaginal health and sexual satisfaction after just one to two treatment sessions.

“We are very excited to offer this life-changing service to our patients,” says Dr. Kristine Gould, Founder of Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett. “FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation allows women to treat their most intimate health issues with the utmost degree of simplicity, convenience and effectiveness. Offering Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation puts Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett one step closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop shop for any and all reproductive health solutions for women in Gwinnett and the entire Metropolitan Atlanta area.”

In order to celebrate their new service, Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett will be hosting a Vaginal Laser Rejuvenation seminar at their office in Lawrenceville. The event will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd, between 6:30pm – 8pm. The event will provide patients with an excellent chance to learn more about FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation, experience in-person consultations and receive exclusive discounts on treatments.

About Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett

Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett is a metro Atlanta-based general gynecology practice founded by board-certified gynecologist Kristine Gould, M.D. It is located at 771 Old Norcross Road, Suite 350-B in Lawrenceville. Dr. Gould is a board-certified fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with over 11 years of gynecological practice experience. With a passion for offering the best and most up-to-date and technologically-advanced treatments available, Gynecology Associates of Gwinnett offers a variety of gynecological health services and treatments including: Well Woman exams, birth control, FemTouch™ Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation, diagnosis and treatment for menopause, urinary incontinence, female infertility, gynecological cancers, surgical procedures and more.

To learn more about their entire selection of treatments and services provided, call (678) 380-1980 to schedule an appointment.