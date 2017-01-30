If you can free up some time by letting us do some of the housework for you, why not do it? We’ll get the work done for you, so you can have more time for family and even just to unwind and relax.

EMJ Cleaning Services, an Atlanta-based maid service, announced today that it will be offering a 10 percent discount in February to new clients who set up a weekly or bi-weekly “deep cleaning” service schedule. In addition, clients who pay in advance by either credit or debit card will receive another 5 percent off, for a total 15 percent discount off the regular price.

“If you’ve ever thought about hiring a maid service, now is the time to do it,” says Eric Cano, owner of EMJ Cleaning Services. “Our goal has always been to provide homeowners with the very best in home cleaning services, at the most competitive rates. This special makes our already-low rates even better.”

EMJ’s residential deep cleaning services include a thorough cleaning of all rooms, hallways and entryways. Floors will be swept and/or vacuumed, surfaces and appliances will be cleaned and dusted, trash will be taken out and bags replaced, bathrooms will be cleaned, and clean linens will be placed on beds. Extra services such as cleaning a garage or patio are available for an additional fee.

“These days it seems that everyone is so busy with work, taking care of kids, household responsibilities, school, and on and on,” Cano says. “If you can free up some time by letting us do some of the housework for you, why not do it? We’ll get the work done for you, so you can have more time for family and even just to unwind and relax.”

To take advantage of EMJ’s deep cleaning special and schedule a cleaning appointment, please call EMJ at (678) 966-9469. For a free cleaning estimate, fill out EMJ’s online form at http://www.emjcleaning.com/free-estimates, or send an email to services(at)emjcleaning(dot)com.

EMJ is also currently offering special deals to local property management companies, who require frequent move in/move out cleanings between tenants or for vacant homes. Property managers or companies are urged to contact EMJ for further details on these special rates. Interested parties should call (678) 966-9469 or send an email to services(at)emjcleaning(dot)com.

About EMJ Cleaning Services:

EMJ Cleaning is a licensed, bonded and insured professional home cleaning service in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has been in business for over 10 years, and provides cleaning services to residential and commercial buildings six days a week throughout metro Atlanta. EMJ Cleaning provides specific services such as window cleaning, carpet cleaning, heavy duty cleaning, weekly deep cleaning and move-out cleaning; these are offered in both EMJ’s office cleaning service and home cleaning service. For more information, visit http://www.emjcleaning.com.