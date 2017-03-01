Check out our website for more details about event information. “It’s important for us to build meaningful relationships with our patients and better connect with our community. We are incredibly excited to kick off our 2017 events season,” says Jessica Chaney, AYA™ Medical Spa Director.

Owned and operated by four highly-skilled and board-certified plastic surgeons, AYA™ Medical Spa has provided the latest medical grade skincare and facial and body rejuvenation treatments to the Atlanta area for nearly 15 years and this year is no different. AYA™ will be hosting Spring 2017 Open House events at their Avalon and Phipps Plaza locations to help spotlight two of their most exciting, technologically-advanced cosmetic treatments: NovaThreads Non-Surgical Thread Lift for the face and body & diVa™ Vaginal Laser Rejuvenation.

All are invited to celebrate at two AYA™ Open House events. The Avalon Spring Open House will be held on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm at their Alpharetta location: 2130 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009. The Phipps Plaza Spring Open House will take place on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm at AYA™ Phipps Plaza: 3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326. Event attendees can enjoy 20% off all skincare products, as well as exclusive, in-person discounts on exciting and in-demand skincare treatments including cosmetic injectables, CoolSculpting® Non-Surgical Fat Reduction, Sciton® Laser Treatments, and more. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments from Bite will be provided. As a special treat for those in attendance, AYA™ will be offering free gifts for those who RSVP and drawings to win additional gifts and prizes. The whole team of AYA™ licensed estheticians, registered nurses and nurse practitioners will be on hand to provide patients with complimentary cosmetic and skincare consultations for the face and body.

These events will highlight two of the newest cosmetic treatments available at AYA™: NovaThreads Non-Surgical Thread Lift for the face and body & diVa™ Vaginal Laser Rejuvenation. By using absorbable PDO sutures, NovaThreads is able to deliver patients astonishing lifting results to the face and neck, without the need for surgery. That’s why NovaThreads is commonly referred to as the “non-surgical face lift”. NovaThreads is even able to treat several areas of the body including the stomach, arms, buttocks and above the knees. AYA™ is proud to be the first skincare provider in Georgia to perform the NovaThreads procedure. Patients who RSVP to their Open House events will be eligible to receive a complimentary NovaThreads consultation from AYA™ Master Injector Mike Kelleher, MMSc, PA-C, a licensed NovaThreads trainer for the entire US (by appointment only).

For women who have lost sensation in the vagina as a result of childbirth, menopause or certain medical treatments or procedures, or those that suffer from urinary incontinence, diVa™ Vaginal Laser Rejuvenation can be the perfect solution. By using Sciton® hybrid fractional lasers, diVa™ can provide astonishing results for women with diminished vaginal health and sexual satisfaction. diVa™ treatments are fast, are associated with no major side effects and require no downtime for recovery. AYA™ will be offering complimentary private diVa™ consultations (by appointment only) for patients who RSVP to their Spring Open House events.

“It’s important for us to build meaningful relationships with our patients and better connect with our community. We are incredibly excited to kick off our 2017 events season,” says Jessica Chaney, AYA™ Medical Spa Director. “For the last several years, our Open House events have been a great opportunity for our staff to get better acquainted with our patients in an informal, in-person setting. We love having the chance to educate our loyal customers and new ones on all of our newest treatments, services and products. These events are the perfect way to showcase our specialized technologies and the latest technological advancements in our field.”

AYA™ Spring Open House attendees don’t have to RSVP for these FREE events, but appointments are required for patients who want to enjoy a complimentary skincare analysis or consultation. The 20% off skincare product promotion is available by phone up until the day of the event. To RSVP and book your consultation, contact AYA™ Avalon at (678) 534-5035 or by email at avalon(at)ayamedspa(dot)com or contact AYA™ Phipps Plaza at (404) 842-1772 or by email at aya(at)ayamedspa(dot)com.

About AYA™ Medical Spa

AYA™ Medical Spa is an Atlanta and Atlanta Metro area-based medical spa, owned and operated by four board-certified plastic surgeons, specializing in medical-grade skin rejuvenation treatments for the face and body. For nearly 15 years now, AYA™ has been offering FDA-approved skincare treatments and minimally invasive anti-aging treatments in a relaxing spa atmosphere. All treatments and services are performed by certified and experienced physician assistants, estheticians, nurse practitioners, and medical assistants and overseen by board-certified plastic surgeons at all AYA™ locations (Avalon, Phipps Plaza, and Northside). Striving to stay up-to-date with the latest skincare treatments and technologies, AYA™ offers a varietal menu to help patients maintain healthy, radiant skin including: cosmetic injectables, Sciton® Laser Treatments, NovaThreads Non-Surgical Thread Lift for the face and body, Ulthera® Skin Tightening, diVa™ Vaginal Laser Rejuvenation, chemical peels and facials, CoolSculpting® Non-Surgical Fat Reduction, skincare products, and more. AYA™ is now accepting new patients, ranging from teenagers to seniors and everything in-between, and always provides complimentary skin analysis consultations. Avalon and Phipps Plaza AYA™ locations are open 7 days a week. AYA™ Avalon also accepts evening appointments as late as 8pm by appointment only.

# # #