Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Aids Local Child Abuse Prevention Charity

Each year, Atlanta double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John L. LeRoy hosts several charity contests on his popular Facebook page to identify a deserving local charity to win a $1,000 donation. His most recent contest focused on children’s charities, and the winner was The Tree House, Inc. in Winder, GA.

Dr. LeRoy’s charity contests, which take place up to four times each year, focus on using the input of the metro Atlanta community to identify local non-profit organizations who can put a large donation to good use. He invites the general public to nominate charities on his John L. LeRoy, MD Facebook page, and four finalists are selected among these many nominees. The public is then able to vote for a winner among the four finalists, and the winning charity receives a $1,000 donation from Dr. John LeRoy’s plastic surgery practice.

For this charity contest, Dr. LeRoy chose to focus on children’s charities, and the winner was The Tree House, Inc. This valuable organization, headquartered in nearby Winder, is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse throughout the area. They coordinate community outreach programs to educate children, parents, and citizens about child abuse. The Tree House, Inc. also serves abuse victims and their families by providing counseling services, safe spaces for family time, support groups, and more.

As a plastic surgeon who specializes in facial procedures, including face lifts and the unique Band Aid Mini Facelift he developed along with the rest of his Band Aid line of minimally invasive in-office procedures, Dr. LeRoy has long had a passion for helping others. On top of helping his patients restore confidence in their appearance, he uses these charity contests to help others throughout Georgia as well. “To me, it’s all about giving back to the community that has been so supportive of me,” says Dr. LeRoy. “I have been fortunate enough to be able to do what I love every day, and helping out others in need is just one way for me to pay it forward.”

About John L. LeRoy, M.D., F.A.C.S.: Dr. John LeRoy is an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon devoted to providing exceptional aesthetic care for over 30 years. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. LeRoy is best known for his Band Aid procedures: the innovative line of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures he has developed and perfected since 1997, including his Band Aid Facelift, which he has performed for over 5,000 patients. He studied cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital in New York and is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.