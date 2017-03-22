We're honored and flattered to have earned the Kudzu’s Coin Dealer of the Year award for 2016. —Tony Davis, owner of Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers

Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers is excited about being named Kudzu's Dealer of the Year for the fourth time in five years. With more than four million consumer reviews and consistent flow of tips, profiles, and articles, Kudzu is considered to be one of the most influential social media sites in the coin dealer industry.

Kudzu also fuels online exposure with its business forums and word-of-mouth "referral marketing" that transforms satisfied customers into advocates for a particular business, service or product. Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers is an example of Kudzu's impact.

"We're honored and flattered to have earned the Kudzu’s Coin Dealer of the Year award for 2016," said Tony Davis, owner of Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers. "We're the only rare coin and gold coin dealer in metro Atlanta that posts our current buying rates online. We run an extremely competitive, low-overhead business, which allows us to focus on volume and accept lower price margins than our competitors."

Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers specializes in selling, buying, and appraising gold, silver, platinum, old and rare coins. Based in metro Atlanta, the dealer has grown a national presence with its online mail-in program and emphasis on long-term relationships rather than the quick sale used with many other coin dealers. Dealer representatives routinely meet with customers on weekends and evenings in pressure-free, private, and secure locations.

The Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers dealership is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. It also maintains membership in most of the rare coin dealer industries associations and organizations, including Certified Coin Exchange, CoinNet, American Numismatic Association (ANA), Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), National Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Industry Council for Tangible Assets, among others.

For more information on the rare coin dealer industry, please see atlantagoldandcoin.com, call (404) 236-9744, e-mail sales(at)atlantagoldandcoin(dot)com or write Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers, 11555 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 100, Johns Creek, GA 30097.

