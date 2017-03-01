Atlanta attorney Lyn Dodson was honored in this month’s Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine as one of the state’s Top 50 Women Lawyers. The popular Thomson Reuters publication recognizes female attorneys who rank the highest in its patented evaluation system, which consists of peer nomination, independent research, and the “blue ribbon review process.” This is the second year Dodson has made the Top 50 list and third year being honored as a Super Lawyer.

With a reputation as an accomplished advocate for her clients, Dodson believes it’s a privilege to help individuals and families impacted by serious accidents or the loss of a loved one. “It’s very satisfying to play a role in the process of helping family members put their lives back together,” said Dodson. “I can’t imagine doing anything else as a career, and I feel fortunate to be trusted by members of our community who need help after a life-changing event.”

In her nineteenth year of practice, Dodson continues to earn recognition from her peers through independent attorney rating services. In addition to her inclusion in Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, she was named one of the state’s Legal Elite in the December edition of Georgia Trend Magazine. Dodson is also AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, and holds a 10.0/10.0 rating from AVVO.

About Katz Wright Fleming Dodson & Mildenhall, LLC: The lawyers at KWFDM bring over 115 years of combined experience to each client’s matter. The firm’s attorneys represent individuals and families in serious accident cases, as well as litigation involving pregnancy discrimination, sexual harassment and defamation. The firm has a regional practice and effectively represents clients across the Southeastern United States from its offices in Atlanta and Decatur, GA.