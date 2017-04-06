The first app to remove data from Azure Many of our customers and prospects consistently had questions regarding protecting their data and about ensuring it is really gone and unrecoverable when it is deleted

Atmosera, a premier Microsoft Azure solutions provider, today announced that the Atmosera Secure Delete for Azure Storage Application is now available through the Azure Marketplace. This application addresses the concern many companies have when using a public cloud that their data is not necessarily permanently removed after being deleted. Modern storage and file systems can make the process of permanently removing data difficult and leave many companies worried that their data might still be accessible.

As more companies turn to public clouds, such as Azure, a pattern has emerged where there is a need to securely delete data and deliver assurances that it is not recoverable under any circumstances. The three most common cases are as follows:



Delete data uploaded by mistake and ensure it is gone forever — Mistakes happen and there are instances where data that should never be in a public cloud, such as credit card and login details, need to be removed immediately and permanently.

Purge expired or archived data which is under mandate to be deleted securely — Some data types have a finite value and may no longer be relevant or need to be available. Many compliance frameworks, covering such industries as healthcare and financial services, require that all data be completely deleted and unrecoverable.

Leave Azure and decommission your environment with all its data — Sometimes customers want to exit their Azure environments. This applies to temporary, development and production deployments. Customers want to guarantee that all their data is also removed and not recoverable.

“For the last two years, we have seen our momentum with Azure-based wins increase at a breakneck pace,” said Scott Harvey, Atmosera’s Vice President of Engineering. “Many of our customers and prospects consistently had questions regarding protecting their data and about ensuring it is really gone and unrecoverable when it is deleted. Until now, there were no good answers. Our engineering team quickly developed the only secure delete application available to anyone on Azure today.”

The Atmosera Secure Deleted for Azure Storage application works on all types of storage including Solid State Drives (SSD) and Hard Drives used in Azure data centers. The application is user configurable with options to select the size of the garbage file used and how many times the data is the be overwritten. The result is a highly effective process to stripe all targeted data and multiple copies stored within an Azure cloud.

The application is available through the Azure Marketplace and starts at US$0.30 per hour depending on the region where it is deployed.

The application is immediately available for download here: [https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/atmosera.secure-delete

More details on how the application works are available here: [https://www.atmosera.com/security-and-compliance/data-protection/secure-delete-for-azure-storage/

About Atmosera

Atmosera is a leading Microsoft Azure solutions provider leveraging both the Microsoft Cloud Platform System and Azure. We engineer and operate highly scalable Azure cloud environments that support business critical (they can never go down) applications. We were one of the first Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs), we are Cloud OS Network (COSN) certified with a number of large, complex, compliant production environments for customers on Cloud Platform System including Azure Certified Hybrid (ACH) deployments leveraging private and public Azure on a global basis. We know Azure.

With over 20 years of industry experience and real-world best practices, Atmosera is a trusted and secure (HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST, PCI DSS V.3, IRS 1075, and SSAE 16) global cloud partner to SaaS providers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, retailers, government agencies, manufacturers, and other industries of commerce.