Atmosera, a premier Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), today announced the expansion of Atmosera Managed Azure Services. The trusted, transparent, and secure solution for the cloud enablement of business applications now includes enhancements in support of the company’s growing customer base. Atmosera’s next generation services include integrated capabilities for public, private, and hybrid Azure cloud solution delivery as well as features to enhance the user experience for small and medium size enterprises worldwide.

According to a 2017 report(1) by Gartner, “The overall global public cloud growth rate will stabilize at 17.4% in 2017, then taper off to 14.6% in 2021. Platform as a service (PaaS) and SaaS markets will continue to grow at 21.5% and 19.2%, respectively, in 2017, with infrastructure as a service (IaaS) growing at a robust 35.6% in the same period.” This trend highlights the shift by many companies away from traditional IT spending and architectures. In 2016 Gartner provided the following commentary(2) “Now 20 years old, the three-tier architecture was designed to support the application requirements prior to the explosion of web and mobile apps. Application requirements have changed drastically since then, and three-tier is woefully inadequate to meet them because of its rigid and linear design.”

For decades, organizations have used traditional three-tier(3) IT architectures to support business computing operations. However, because this approach includes the development and maintenance of functional process logic, data access, compute, storage and user controls as independent modules on separate platforms, there can be significant cost and scalability issues as a business expands or downsizes. Atmosera brings a modern approach, helping enterprises to overcome these challenges and improve business outcomes with Atmosera Managed Azure Services.

Atmosera Managed Azure Services support customer requirements by directly architecting, deploying, and operating all products within the Microsoft Cloud Platform portfolio. With the enhanced service offering, customers have the flexibility to implement public, private and hybrid Azure environments that modernize existing IT systems, eliminate management complexity, and reduce IT costs. Atmosera Managed Azure Services accelerate the deployment of these environments, providing a path to break away from monolithic three-tier IT infrastructure to take advantage of PaaS and microservices to increase the ability to scale without limits while optimizing overall spend.

Atmosera hybrid environments improve security, offer cost-effective options to lift and shift existing applications, and avoid vendor lock-in with the flexibility to move between deployment styles with minimal disruption. Regardless of which service option is selected, Atmosera supports the environment and maps the customer’s existing environment to a corresponding Azure cloud.

“Atmosera was instrumental in helping us architect and operate an Azure environment that supports our security and compliance solutions,” said Joel Naumoff, Sr. Director IT, Security, DevOps for Tripwire. “This will help us keep up with rapid growth and our geo-distributed customer base, and partnering with Atmosera has allowed our teams to maintain focus on developing our solutions. Atmosera brings invaluable real-world experience and best practices to ensure we have an Azure cloud environment optimized to our needs.”

“As the nation’s leading provider for specialty telephonic behavioral health services, our systems cannot go down and must meet growing healthcare compliance standards while enabling us to stay competitive by delivering new capabilities,” said Christopher Kerns, Director of Information Technology at ProtoCall Services. “Atmosera’s team understood our needs and created a realistic roadmap to meet our immediate and future needs for a reliable, scalable, and compliant cloud solution. Atmosera is a trusted advisor and we rely on their expertise to help us make better decisions when it comes to our systems and applications and their ability to deliver on our business needs.”

“With the expansion of Atmosera Managed Azure Services, we stand alone in helping mid-market companies and enterprises to easily and accurately assess, migrate, re-platform, and properly operate Azure-based cloud environments,” said Jon Thomsen, Chief Executive Officer for Atmosera. “Our comprehensive approach includes helping the customer to prioritize their needs, understand the options, and build a plan to help break free of dated three-tier IT architecture — accelerating the value of Azure for their business.”

About Atmosera:

With over 20 years of industry experience, Atmosera is a leading provider of business-class cloud enablement. Award-winning Atmosera Managed Azure Services simplify the process of transitioning from legacy three-tier IT architecture to the Microsoft Cloud Platform for improved IT transparency, security, and trust. The company supports mid-market companies and enterprises as well as application developers in the planning and execution of smarter cloud computing investments for more scalable and responsive IT infrastructure. Atmosera together with Microsoft’s modern, open, flexible and secure environments delivers a foundation for cloud strategies that are aligned to meet unique customer requirements. With hundreds of customers worldwide, including Blount International, Icebreaker, and Lattice Semiconductor, Atmosera service capabilities span the globe and reach across every business sector. To learn more about Atmosera Managed Azure Services, please visit https://www.atmosera.com/managed-azure/ or call +1.800.903.4852.