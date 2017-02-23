Atmosera Named to CRN’s 2017 Managed Service Provider 500 Listing

CRN 2017 Managed Service Provider 500 There are some clear opportunities to solve unique and challenging security problems and make it easier for customers to accelerate taking advantage of what Microsoft Azure can deliver.

Atmosera, a premier Microsoft Azure solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Atmosera to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories:



The MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market;

The MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services, and

The Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

Atmosera delivers solutions that accelerate the velocity of Azure investments and improve customer satisfaction. We provide the end-to-end solution - from assessment and migration to fully managed complex global public and private Azure environments. Our business is built on ensuring customer environments are secure from design through deployment and to provide solutions which are realistically implementable. We offer a full complement of managed services to meet the most stringent requirements for Information Security (InfoSec) and Compliance including HIPAA/HITRUST, HITECH, PCI DSS, and IRS-1075.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CRN as a leading company in this competitive field and especially the Managed Security 100 list,” said Jon Thomsen, Atmosera’s Chief Executive Officer. “There are some clear opportunities to solve unique and challenging security problems and make it easier for customers to accelerate taking advantage of what Microsoft Azure can deliver. Our team’s deep expertise and proven best practices guarantee we architect secure solutions which deliver the right flexibility, performance and peace of mind for each customer.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Atmosera

Atmosera is a leading Microsoft Azure solutions provider leveraging both the Microsoft Cloud Platform System and Azure. We engineer and operate highly scalable Azure cloud environments that support business critical (they can never go down) applications. We were one of the first Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs), we are Cloud OS Network (COSN) certified with a number of large, complex, compliant production environments for customers on Cloud Platform System including Azure Certified Hybrid (ACH) deployments leveraging private and public Azure on a global basis. We know Azure.

With over 20 years of industry experience and real-world best practices, Atmosera is a trusted and secure (HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST, PCI DSS V.3, IRS 1075, and SSAE 16) global cloud partner to SaaS providers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, retailers, government agencies, manufacturers, and other industries of commerce.

