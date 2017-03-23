Attorney Briant G. Mildenhall Receives Two Honors

Georgia personal injury attorney Briant Mildenhall was recently honored by two of the most respected attorney recognition magazines, Georgia Trend and Super Lawyers. Georgia Trend named Mildenhall one of the state’s Legal Elite, a distinction based entirely on the voting of other lawyers. Super Lawyers selected him to its list of Rising Stars for the fifth consecutive year, an honor reserved for 2.5% of Georgia attorneys under the age of forty or practicing less than 10 years.

Robert N. Katz, Mildenhall’s law partner, is not surprised by the recognition his colleague is getting, especially from other members of the Bar. “Briant brings a unique combination of skill and commitment to each client’s case,” said Katz. “He is also a very compassionate and empathetic person, which helps clients facing extraordinary challenges to move forward with a positive outlook.”

In addition to his most recent honors, Mildenhall holds an AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell as well as a 10.0/10.0 rating from Avvo. He also recently became the Chairperson of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society Atlanta Chapter, an organization that promotes fairness and virtue upon the rule of law through public service and professional excellence.

