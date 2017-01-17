Atlanta Attorney Eric Weiss Speaks at Southeast Apartment Summit

Attorney Eric Weiss shared his insights on the commercial leasing market in Atlanta at the Second Annual Southeast Apartment Summit. The conference, which is part of CapRate Event LLC’s National Multifamily Investment Series, was held at the Georgia Aquarium on November 30th. Now in its second year, the event is gaining attention as a premier informational resource and networking opportunity for active and innovative multifamily developers, investors, owners, operators, equity and debt sources, technology firms and service providers located throughout the United States.

Weiss’ session was titled, “Middle-Market, Private Capital and Analysis of This Rapidly-Growing & Highly-Active Investor Class and How They are Finding Deals” and brought together some of the leading pros in the multifamily sector. Weiss believes the conference is an excellent opportunity to gain knowledge and contacts while helping to ensure the apartment industry continues to thrive.

“Any time you can bring investors, developers, owners, and operators together to share insights into what makes our industry tick, it’s time well spent,” said Weiss. “I appreciate CapRate’s hard work in putting together an excellent program and look forward to the third installment scheduled for late next year.”

This is the second time Weiss has been invited to speak at the Summit. In 2015, he was a panel moderator for the session, “Greater Atlanta & Southeast Multifamily 360: Is Record Growth Sustainable in the Region’s For-Rent Apartment Market?”

