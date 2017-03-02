XOP Networks Audio Conference Bridge Supports VoIP SIP Extensions

The SIP Extension approach significantly reduces the TCO for our customers especially when dealing with conference bridges with large port counts.

XOP Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced conference bridges recently added SIP extensions as another signaling option available on its products.

As IP telephony becomes common place, most PBX manufacturers now provide IP PBXs that support SIP Extensions and SIP Trunks. Traditionally SIP Extensions are enabled first and are priced cheaper than the SIP Trunks.

With the availability of SIP Extensions based signaling, a 50 port XOP Networks’ Conference Bridge simply appears as 50 SIP extensions to the IP PBX.

The benefits of supporting SIP Extensions on XOP conference bridges are:



Lower Total Cost of Ownership as SIP Extensions are generally priced cheaper than SIP Trunks

Easy to implement High Availability between geographically separate conference bridges

"We recently deployed two audio conference bridges at a large airline. The bridges are installed in an Active/Standby High Availability configuration in two geographically separate locations and communicate with their associated IP PBXs using SIP extensions,” said Hugh Le, Director of Customer Support, XOP Networks.

“The SIP Extension approach significantly reduces the TCO for our customers especially when dealing with conference bridges with large port counts,” added Doug Jacob’s, VP Sales, XOP Networks.

About XOP Networks

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks was founded in January 2003 and is backed by a seasoned management team. Deployed at multiple Cellular Operators, Fortune 100 companies, CLEC/IOC customers, Government organizations, DOD networks (Air Force, Army and Navy) XOP Networks' products allow customers to boost employee productivity, increase business efficiency and enhance emergency communications. Having both TDM and VoIP interfaces, XOP products allow customers to seamlessly transition their Value Added Services applications from legacy circuit switched networks to VoIP based packet switched networks.

For more information about XOP Networks, visit its website at http://www.xopnetworks.com