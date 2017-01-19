Austin’s growth spurt has been incredible, and we can see new construction and building projects starting up all across the metro area. It’s exciting to be a part of all this, to be able to supply much-needed recycling and hauling services.

With Austin’s construction boom continuing in full swing, business is good for At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, an Austin-based dumpster rental and construction recycling company. Recently, the company has signed new contracts to provide dumpsters, recycling and hauling services for a number of large construction projects in the Austin area.

One of the new contracts is with Balfour Beatty Construction to supply dumpsters and hauling of debris during the construction of the Independent, a 58-story luxury condo tower. Once completed next year, the Independent will be the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi. AYD is supplying 40-yard roll-off dumpsters for metal recycling and construction and demolition recycling, and 20-yard roll-off dumpsters for concrete and masonry work.

A second contract recently signed by AYD is with Harvey-Cleary Builders, for two of their newest construction projects: a luxury high-rise condo tower off Barton Springs Road, and The Village at the Triangle luxury senior living facility. AYD will be providing 20-yard roll-off dumpsters during work at the high-rise condo, and 40-yard roll-off dumpsters at the senior housing project.

AYD has also recently signed a contract with Centennial Builders to be the primary recycling hauler for all of Centennial’s projects in the Austin area. This includes providing a 40-yard roll-off dumpster for recycling construction and demolition during remodeling of the Dell Pediatrics Research Facility off Barbara Jordan Boulevard in Mueller.

“Austin’s growth spurt has been incredible, and we can see new construction and building projects starting up all across the metro area,” observes Chuck Herb, owner of AYD Waste Services. “It’s exciting to be a part of all this, to be able to supply much-needed recycling and hauling services amidst all the construction that is going on.”

Information about other projects AYD Waste Services has worked on can be found online at http://aydwaste.com/press-room/. For additional information about this company or to request a free quote, visit http://aydwaste.com/contact-us/.

About At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, Inc.:

At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, Inc. provides recycling and refuse hauling to the greater Austin, TX area. The company offers roll-off dumpster rental, waste disposal services, compactor rentals, construction debris removal, and hauling of recyclables, junk and more. AYD offers same-day service. Committed to protecting the environment, AYD is a LEED-certified waste collection company and participates in the Texas Environmental Quality Initiatives Program as well as local community beautification projects. To learn more about AYD and the services offered, please visit http://www.aydwaste.com.