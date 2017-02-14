There continues to be a lot of construction and a great deal of business in Austin. All the activity in the area is keeping us busy, which we're very happy about.

At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, an Austin-based dumpster rental and construction recycling company, has recently landed new contracts to service four different businesses and projects in the Austin area.

One of the new contracts is with Harvey-Cleary Builders, to supply dumpsters and hauling of debris during the remodel of the Radisson Hotel in downtown Austin. Starting in mid-February and continuing until the project is finished, AYD will be supplying 40-yard roll-off dumpsters for metal, construction and demolition recycling.

“The Radisson Hotel remodel is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) - certified job,” noted Chuck Herb, owner of AYD Waste Services. “This is a designation for buildings that are designed, built and operated in a way so as to minimize non-renewable energy use and reduce water usage, while providing a healthy setting in which to work or live.”

The three additional contracts signed by AYD include the following: A 36-month lease that started February 1 to provide a 20-yard roll-off dumpster and hauling services to Wesco’s convenience store at 2003 Rutland Drive in northern Austin; to provide six trash compactors and hauling services to Wayne Fueling Systems’ headquarters in Austin; and to provide two 40-yard roll-off dumpsters (one for construction and demolition, and the other for trash) during Swinerton Builders’ construction of the new Amazon.com corporate offices, also in Austin.

“There continues to be a lot of construction and a great deal of business development in Austin,” Herb observes. “All the activity in the area is keeping us busy, which we’re very happy about. It’s always great having new contracts coming in.”

Information about other projects AYD Waste Services has worked on can be found online at http://aydwaste.com/press-room/. For additional information about this company or to request a free quote, visit http://aydwaste.com/contact-us/.

About At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, Inc.:

At Your Disposal (AYD) Waste Services, Inc. provides recycling and refuse hauling to the greater Austin, TX area. The company offers roll-off dumpster rental, waste disposal services, compactor rentals, construction debris removal, and hauling of recyclables, junk and more. AYD offers same-day service. Committed to protecting the environment, AYD is a LEED-certified waste collection company and participates in the Texas Environmental Quality Initiatives Program as well as local community beautification projects. To learn more about AYD and the services offered, please visit http://www.aydwaste.com.