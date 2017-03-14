There are a growing number of families in and around Gilmer living with autism; they need the assistance of our community, and we hope to see a great deal of local support during this charity initiative

All-Star Insurance, a Texas-based firm providing asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners throughout the eastern Texas region, is embarking on a charity drive to help raise awareness and support for autism programs in the area.

More than 3.5 million Americans live with some form of autism spectrum disorder. March is National Autism Awareness Month and the All-Star Insurance team is working to generate community support and donations that will be used to further research into treatments and programs designed to improve outcomes for both adults and children diagnosed with autism.

“There are a growing number of families in and around Gilmer living with autism; they need the assistance of our community, and we hope to see a great deal of local support during this charity initiative,” says Joe Dodd, president and executive director of All-Star Insurance.

Online publicity generation efforts have already begun, and the All-Star team has built a significant following utilizing social media and email channels to share information about the charity event. An upcoming article scheduled for release in the All-Star Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown” will feature details on charity event goals and provide additional information on autism programs: http://www.all-starinsurance.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

This marks the tenth charitable event hosted by All-Star Insurance since spring of last year. Dodd and his team are one of the most active members of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, and plan to continue their policy of assisting at least one local charity every sixty days.

All those who want to be part of the eastern Texas charity event to promote autism assistance for families in the region are invited by the All-Star Insurance team to make a positive impact by visiting this page: http://www.all-starinsurance.com/Warm-A-Child-Warm-A-Heart_22_community_cause. Details on past charity events supported by the All-Star Insurance team can be reviewed from the agency’s Community Causes listing: http://www.all-starinsurance.com/community-cause?page=1.

