In a car accident? Immediately get the healthcare needed for any injuries to help properly document your case. Past News Releases RSS

One of the most important things for a car accident victim to do after the car accident is to immediately get the healthcare needed for any injuries. If possible a victim should see a physician that has been seen before this event so a before-and-after physical condition can be documented. If a new injury requires seeing a certain specialist, the victim should go see that specialist. First of all, to get the needed healthcare to get better, but second of all, so medical records begin to document as soon as possible after this event, what the new complaints are, and how bad it was, and what doctors think about it.

Otherwise, the insurance companies on the other side are going to claim, the complaints are being made up, or that the injuries weren’t as bad as claimed to be, because the victim didn't go to a doctor for help. So get that healthcare as soon as possible, for both health reasons and to help any future claim.

One of the second important things a person needs to do after a car accident is while still on the scene, is cooperate fully with the police officer or officers who come investigate. That is the initial group of people who investigate what happened and importantly document what people say, and what the officers see at the scene. So whether it's information about what happened, the speed they we're driving, what someone did in crossing over into a lane, or what other things may have led to the accident, that should get preferably communicated by the victim to the officer at the scene. Otherwise trying to claim those facts later will have much less credibility to support a case.

Another important thing to do at the accident scene, and if the victim is physically able, is to use a smart phone to take pictures of things easily visible that one might forget later. Damage to the victim’s vehicle or to other vehicles, any obvious physical injuries or bruises that already exist, what lane of traffic parties were in, nearby traffic lights or traffic signs, or even something as simple as what the weather is like that day. The best way to remember those, and let others see that information later, is to use a smart phone at the scene to capture it for everybody else to see.

Another important thing to try to do while still at the accident scene, and if the victim is physically able, is try to talk with people who saw; what color the light may have been, who ran the stop sign, who they saw cross into what lane. The police officers are going to be very busy at the scene, and will try to speak to all those people, but sometimes simply taking a minute to speak with someone who wants to explain what they saw will help convey that information, to remember it later, but also more importantly share it with the police officer or a future car accident attorney to help with a claim going forward.

For a complete list of what to do and what not to do after an auto accident, visit this guide: The Do’s and Don’ts After an Auto Accident Occurs.

This guide was provided by Cummings Manookian PLC, a Nashville-based trial law firm. The firm has distinguished itself in high-profile cases that have made both law and headlines not only in Tennessee but across the country. Cummings Manookian has handled and won virtually every type of case in their fields. And along the way, they served as go-to counsel for Fortune 500 Companies in some of their toughest and highest stakes litigation. Contact Cummings Manookian for a free consultation at 615-266-3333 or visit them online at: http://www.cmtriallawyers.com

Cummings Manookian PLC

45 Music Square W

Nashville, TN 37203