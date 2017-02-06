Used Car Dealer of the Year Award goes to Auto City

With over 10 years in the industry, Auto City has proven time and again that customer service matters. Their meticulous attention to detail, passion for selling great used cars and perhaps most of all, genuine attention to the needs of their customers, has not gone unnoticed. With a huge satisfaction rating and buyers who not only come back again, but tell their friends and family to do the same, it’s no surprise that Auto City has won this year’s 2017 DealerRater Used Car Dealer of the Year Award.

The prestigious award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.

“Car buyers have spoken and have identified Auto City as the best Used Car Dealer to do business with in California," said DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker. "The quality and number of reviews for Auto City speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers."

Being awarded among the best in the used car industry is based on reviews by used car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Auto City on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

Auto City has demonstrated consistently high PowerScore ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership's average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.

“As the General Manager here at Auto City, I think I speak for everyone when I say we are very happy and honored to receive this award. It is a true merit and achievement of every employee at Auto City. We are 100% customer satisfaction focused. This means not only sales but the overall process at the dealership. Lot attendants, technicians, detailers, sales and office staff are all part of the incredible team that deserves my sincere gratitude. Thank you to the whole team their hard work and commitment. Of course, I also want to thank our outstanding customers for helping to spread the word about Auto City,” - Denis Gusakov

"Today's car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership's online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today's business environment," added Tucker.

DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 40 million consumers who read more than 3 million dealer reviews.

About DealerRater

Founded in 2002, DealerRater, a Cars.com Company, is the world's leading car dealer review website that connects consumers with the right person at the right dealership. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their reputations and achieve higher SEO rankings, DealerRater supports new customer connections by growing online presence.