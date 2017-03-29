Genesis Systems Group - Making the Serious Business of Robotic Integration Fun With Baseball We want to make the experience of learning about our automation and robotic integration capabilities fun and informative for AUTOMATE 2017 attendees. Past News Releases RSS

Genesis, a globally recognized leader in robotic welding and robotic systems integration, and an RIA Certified Robot Integrator, will honor the host city and its’ World Series Champions at Automate 2017 with a baseball-themed display.

“We want to make the experience of learning about our automation and robotic integration capabilities fun and informative for attendees,” said Pat Pollock, President & CEO of Genesis Systems Group. “This is the perfect year to sport a baseball theme to add some playfulness and levity. Robotic integration is a serious investment. Visitors to the Genesis booth will take away some very important information to help them with their discovery process.”

Live on the show floor at booth 1609, Genesis will feature a FANUC material handling robot equipped with tool changers and 3D printed grippers handing out trademark Genesis baseballs to attendees. To demonstrate quick prototyping with 3D printing - which is typically used to respond to custom robot tooling and fixturing needs - the robot will also assemble a 3D printed replica of the World Series trophy. A nearby robot, with another 3D printed gripper produced by Genesis in-house, will facilitate a video display showing a variety of automation processes.

Also featured will be Genesis’ Connected Solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT. The Genesis intelligenceCENTER™ will be demonstrated along with Squeaks, a mobile-first industrial messaging app. Designed to facilitate quicker, better decision-making with machines as part of the conversation, Squeaks integrates messaging across machines and personnel.

Genesis Systems Group will display at Automate 2017, Booth 1609, April 3 through 6, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. Automate is held once every two years and features the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, motion control, and related technologies. For registration information, visit https://www.genesis-systems.com/2017/02/automate-2017-iiot-connected-solutions-deck.

About Genesis Systems Group

Established in 1983, Genesis Systems Group is a globally recognized leader in robotic systems integration. An RIA Certified Robot Integrator, as well as AS9100C and ISO 9001:2008 Certified, Genesis specializes in factory automation with robots for welding, cutting, non-destructive inspection, adhesive application, material removal and material handling. With the governing objective to help clients win the productivity race, in-house capabilities and expertise are centered on the design, manufacture and implementation of systems for welded assemblies, mechanical assembly, handling/tending, non-destructive inspection, cutting and material finishing. Automobiles, construction and agricultural equipment, office furniture, trucks, trailers, airplanes, lawn and garden equipment, and recreational vehicles are among the many products for which Genesis has designed, engineered, manufactured and supported integrated robotic solutions. Visit https://www.genesis-systems.com/.