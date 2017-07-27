CETOL 6σ provides valuable insights into our design and engineering development cycle and contributes to maintaining our edge.

Sigmetrix, global experts in GD&T and mechanical variation, has been implemented by Electricfil Automotive (EFI Automotive) for their tolerance analysis solution. The culture of EFI Automotive is that of a manufacturing company with an 80-year record of excellence, in particular in the field of sensors, actuators and embedded smart modules. EFI Automotive solutions help increase the efficiency of conventional automobile engines and transmissions as well as their hybrid and all-electric counterparts, while reducing polluting emissions and CO2.

Of its 80 years of business, 50 have been in the automobile sector, which makes EFI Automotive a tier-one automotive parts supplier with an international reputation. EFI Automotive is now among the top 3 companies in the world, and is the leading company in Europe for engine management sensors.

EFI Automotive’s products address engine, transmission and emission efficiency. Improving engine efficiency is a constant challenge, and EFI Automotive is already working on new generations of sensors to look ahead to new features: micro-hybrids (stop & start), variable valve lift technology (VVT and VVL), and cylinder deactivation. In a global environment with increasing demands EFI Automotive brings flexible and adaptable solutions to the requirements involved in driving pleasure, passenger comfort, and reductions in vehicle fuel consumption. EFI Automotive is involved with the electrification of vehicles as well, taking part in an overall process to reduce polluting emissions and CO2 for conventional vehicles and electric vehicles.

“For more than 80 years, customers have trusted EFI Automotive to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective advanced sensor and actuator solutions. CETOL 6σ provides valuable insights into our design and engineering development cycle and contributes to maintaining our edge,” states Franck FORNARINI, Mechanical Design Leader at EFI. “Because EFI Automotive is widely acknowledged as an industry leader in automotive sensor applications, we depend on CETOL to help maintain our leadership position.”

CETOL 6σ is the world’s most powerful tolerance analysis software and empowers electronic manufacturing companies to deliver superior products faster and increase profitability. Utilizing tolerance analyses early on in the design process enables engineers to work more efficiently and better innovate product design by eliminating the need for manual stackups, which can cause delays and errors. By employing CETOL 6σ mechanical engineers worldwide can optimize product designs, shorten product development cycles and deliver better, more robust products faster.

“Sigmetrix is honored that EFI Automotive engineers trust CETOL 6σ in their leading-edge design and manufacturing processes. CETOL enables efficient design cycles with the emphasis in robust designs to stay ahead of the competition – designs that can get to market fast and that are cost effective,” said Chris Wilkes, Sigmetrix’ President & CEO. “We’re delighted that EFI continues to employ CETOL 6σ for their tolerance analysis needs. We are confident that by utilizing CETOL throughout product development EFI will further enhance their ability to deliver superior products faster and increase profitability.”

For more information on CETOL 6σ visit http://www.sigmetrix.com/tolerance-analysis-software-cetol.htm.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix is a global provider of comprehensive, easy-to-use software solutions that help users achieve robust designs through tolerance analysis and the correct application of GD&T. With over 20 years of research and development, Sigmetrix products eliminate the error between as-designed assemblies and as-produced products. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.

About Electricfil Automotive

In addition to innovation, helping its prominent manufacturing clients around the globe has long been an integral part of EFI Automotive’s development. “Even though the company thinks globally, it works locally,” said Didier Pradeilles, Chief Operating Officer. Thanks to its strong emphasis on service, EFI Automotive is able to put its clients in contact with local manufacturers with the same level of quality, reliability, and performance.

Over the years, the company has called different places home. In 2015, it totaled 69% of its revenue in Europe, a figure that is decreasing due to the growing significance of Asia (17%) and the United States (14%). In 2020, 50% of its revenue will come from outside of Europe.

Its custom-made smart modules improve the efficiency of combustion, hybrid and electric engines, ease of use of transmissions, driving safety, and the reduction of polluting emissions such as CO² and NOx. Its products have become more and more compact, light, inexpensive, and oriented towards sustainable development. For more information, visit their website at http://www.efiautomotive.com/.