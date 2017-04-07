The acquisition of IIS inventory ecommerce system and subsequent integration with URG’s AutoPartSearch, will provide our recyclers with a more robust selection of retail consumer procurement applications.

United Recyclers Group (URG), one of the largest progressive groups of auto recyclers in North America, formally announced today its acquisition of “Inventory Insite System” and its partnership with Briscoweb, a Mooresville, North Carolina Company. The IIS acquisition will allow URG to enhance its ability to provide superior technological products and services tailored to the operational needs of automotive recyclers.

“The acquisition of IIS inventory ecommerce system and subsequent integration with URG’s AutoPartSearch, will provide our recyclers with a more robust selection of retail consumer procurement applications which will in turn enhance future sales opportunities," said Kristi Werner, URG Director of Business Development. "URG’s goal is to continue to advance auto recyclers online sales through our marketplace, http://www.autopartsearch.com. Partnering with Briscoweb will also allow us to offer our members multiple SEO friendly ecommerce solutions and provide us the ability to offer them custom built websites.”

“We have great things in store for our members in 2017 and in the future as we continue to enhance our services and build key relationships with industry related businesses. Members have access to selling tools and resources now more than ever before,” according to Don Porter Chief Executive Officer for URG.

“URG’s acquisition of our IIS System will allow the opportunity to expand the product in both features and growth," says Brian Holzberger, Chief Executive Officer for Briscoweb. "We are happy to be working with URG to help achieve this goal as we share the same interests, providing great web solutions for the automotive recycling industry.”

URG announced the IIS acquisition at the URG Training Conference in San Antonio, Texas March 23rd - 25th. The conference had in excess of 675 persons in attendance. The URG - Briscoweb Partnership announcement was received with a great deal of interest and excitement.

About United Recyclers Group

With over 525 top automotive recycling locations in the US and Canada URG provides unparalleled products and services, tailored to the ever-changing business needs of automotive recyclers. Through innovative programs, software applications and an annual educational conference, URG helps recyclers streamline their businesses and improve their bottom line. For more information, visit https://www.u-r-g.com

About Briscoweb

BriscoWeb is a full-service web design, development and marketing company focused on increasing online exposure for businesses. Websites that are designed to reflect your professional image, as well as successfully market your services and skills to new and recognized clients. For more information, visit https://www.briscoweb.com

