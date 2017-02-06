AV Programming Associates (AVPA), a San Diego-based Crestron and Extron programming company, announced recently that it is looking to partner with a local nonprofit organization for pro bono work in 2017. Specifically, they are looking to partner with a local nonprofit whose mission is focused on helping underprivileged children or women facing unplanned pregnancies. Some examples of the types of organizations they are looking for include pro-life organizations, adoption agencies, or nonprofits dedicated to helping foster children.

AVPA is hoping to partner with an organization in need of A/V programming for their corporate headquarters, conference room, training center, meeting room, or other facility. The systems programmed by AVPA can control everything from lighting to audio, and video and can be completely customized for the organization’s specific needs. Examples of the types of projects they have completed can be seen here: https://www.avprogramming.com/featured-crestron-projects

At AVPA, it is their goal to provide A/V solutions that enhance an organization’s operations by integrating technology in a seamless fashion. Their programming solutions provide end users with easy-to-operate control systems.

AVPA President Matthew Grisafe said of his decision to offer pro bono programming services, “As a company, AVPA has seen tremendous growth. We’ve partnered with some impressive organizations to provide programming services that enhance what they do. Now, we want to give back. We recognize that most nonprofits don’t have budgets that can pay for programming services of the caliber we provide at AVPA, so we want to do what we can to help.”

Grisafe continued, “There are many worthy nonprofit organizations out there, but we have a special place in our hearts for those working with underprivileged children and that support women facing unplanned pregnancies. We want to do our part to reduce their overhead costs of these organizations by providing pro bono programming services, so they can spend their budgets on services that directly affect women and children. This is a no-strings-attached offer. We just want to support a worthy organization by helping them improve their facilities.”

San Diego-area nonprofit organizations interested in partnering with AVPA for Crestron programming services should contact Grisafe via their website’s contact form: https://www.avprogramming.com/contact

AV Programming Associates, Inc. is an independent programming company specializing in Crestron and Extron programming services and associated design support. Founded in 2001 and based in Escondido, CA, AVPA is known nationwide as a premier Crestron Service Provider (CSP) and an Extron Qualified Independent Programming (EQIP) company that delivers versatile control systems programming and user interface solutions for all markets. The company has delivered applications for nearly all environments from high-end residential and executive conference rooms to elegant media rooms, whole-house automation, houses of worship, entertainment venues, and top-secret command and control centers.