Avalution Consulting – the leading provider of business continuity and IT disaster recovery consulting and software solutions – announced today that Gartner, Inc. has again positioned the company as a Leader for its Catalyst Business Continuity Software in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide (1). Placement in the Magic Quadrant is determined by a firm’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“Gartner defines business continuity management program (BCMP) solutions as the primary tool used to manage BCM programs and their artifacts for all phases of the life cycle: planning through execution.”

According to Gartner, “The 2017 BCMP solutions market — with an estimated $300 million global market revenue — has broadened its IT disaster recovery management, crisis management and risk management capabilities since 2016. Gartner's Magic Quadrant evaluates 12 vendors to help in your vendor selection process.” Gartner clients and subscribers can access the report here.

“We are honored that Avalution has been recognized again as a Leader by Gartner for Catalyst,” stated Rob Giffin, Director at Avalution. “Catalyst is a software tool focused on enabling business continuity and IT disaster recovery professionals to be strategic business partners by freeing them from the tactical. We appreciate Gartner’s recognition of our leadership in this space.”

Catalyst is a fully integrated, end-to-end business continuity and IT disaster recovery planning software – unlike any other currently available on the market today. Catalyst is easy to learn and use, enables robust customization, and provides the fastest implementation and lowest total cost of ownership on the market.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner is not in any way affiliated with Avalution or this promotion, the selection of winners or the distribution of prizes. Gartner disclaims all responsibility for any claims that may arise hereunder.

(1) Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide" by Roberta Witty, Mark Thomas Jaggers, July 12, 2017.

About Avalution

Avalution partners with the world’s best run organizations. We protect our clients' business operations by designing strategy-connected business continuity and IT disaster recovery solutions.

Catalyst combines Avalution’s consulting methodology with a simple user interface, on-screen help guides, and customizable templates to make the entire business continuity and IT disaster recovery planning lifecycle easy and repeatable for any organization – regardless of size, industry, or geography.

