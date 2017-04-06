State of Channel Marketing 2017 from Averetek The brands who invest the time and resources needed to provide high-quality content that’s been professionally translated build loyalty and drive marketing activity with channel partners.

Averetek, (https://www.averetek.com), a global leader in channel marketing automation software and services, today published the third annual State of Channel Marketing 2017 report. The report summarizes the 2016 activity of thousands of channel partners around the world as they leveraged the marketing tactics, content, and services offered by their brand partners through the Averetek channel marketing platform.

“The feedback from our previous reports was overwhelmingly positive,” said Peter Thomas, CEO of Averetek. “Whether in programs, content or people, we see brands using this data to make smart decisions about where to place their investments. We’re proud to be able to provide these valuable insights.”

The report includes insights into the following areas:



Partner Population by Region and Partner Program Tier

Partner Churn

Partner Marketing Content Mix by Region

Top 10 Most Popular Downloads by Content Type

Top 2 Most Popular Campaign Activities

Top 4 Most Popular Agency Services

“The report confirms the cause and effect nature of what we know drives partner engagement – fresh content, delivered to partners in their local language,” said Mike Moore, VP of Channel Strategy at Averetek. “The brands who invest the time and resources needed to provide high-quality content that’s been professionally translated build loyalty and drive marketing activity with channel partners. Partners benefit because they get the resources they need to educate and nurture buyers. Buyers want to learn. Partners who teach will earn the right to sell.”

The report is available for download at http://www.stateofchannelmarketing.com/.

