Averetek ABM Edition Averetek ABM Edition extends the same easy-to-use software we’re known for in the channel to the field teams they partner with so they can all market more effectively.

Today Averetek, a global leader in channel marketing automation software and consulting services, released Averetek ABM Edition, marketing automation software to help direct sales teams and field marketers execute targeted Account-Based Marketing (ABM) campaigns.

Building on a 17-year history of helping brands enable channel partners with simple, easy-to-use marketing software, Averetek’s ABM Edition helps sales and marketing users of any ability create and share marketing activities to unlock deeper sales connections and build more pipeline.

“We’re excited to provide direct sales teams and their field marketing counterparts with the ability to execute lead generation campaigns that uncover valuable sales opportunities,” said Peter Thomas, CEO of Averetek. “Highly personalized, audience-focused content is the key to creating better sales outcomes, but traditional marketing automation software is too complex for sales teams. Averetek ABM Edition extends the same easy-to-use software we’re known for in the channel to the field teams they partner with so they can all market more effectively.”

Join Averetek for a webcast introducing Averetek ABM Edition on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT to learn:



What is Account-Based Marketing?

Why Account-Based Marketing is one of the hottest trends in marketing

How the Averetek ABM Edition enables direct sales and field marketing teams

How Averetek ABM complements existing marketing automation tools and Salesforce.com

To register for the webcast, please visit https://www.averetek.com/abm-edition-launch-webcast.

About Averetek

For 17 years, successful companies like SAP, Pure Storage, RSA Security, Splunk, FireEye, Avalara, and thousands of channel partners have used Averetek to grow through the power and scale of our software and services. We help these companies tell the stories that amplify their brands.

With simple workflows to plan and execute marketing tactics, plus a suite of modern marketing services, more than 70,000 companies use Averetek to expand their reach, drive pipeline, and generate revenue.