J.W. Freiberg’s Award Winning Book “Four Seasons Of Loneliness” Uses Its Momentum To Honor The Heroes Of Human Connection A great start to address this Public Health Crisis is to to honor "Heroes Of Human Connection", the individuals & professionals dedicated to improvements: social workers, counselors, human services organizations, psychologists, adoption agencies, NPOs ...

Leading studies reveal devastating facts: "Nearly One-Third of American Adults Live Alone, Eat Alone and Sleep Alone. The number of people who indicated that they had a neighbor with whom they could confide has dropped more than half since 1985 — from around 19 percent to about eight percent. Five percent of American households had televisions in 1950 compared with 95 percent in 1970. Now, many homes have a TV in every room. This is one of the reasons for the fragmentation of the family circle and disintegration of family life since the 1960s: Families have 60 percent fewer family picnics and 40 percent fewer family dinners. It's estimated that for every 10-minute increase in commuting time, there is a 10-percent decrease in time spent establishing and maintaining social ties."

Author J.W. Freiberg notes that an ever-increasing percentage of the US population now lives alone. In 1970, only 17 percent of us did; by 2012 that number had grown to 27 percent. He references the work of John T. Cacioppo, of the University of Chicago, whose research has documented that chronically lonely persons are significantly more likely to become diabetic, develop sleep disorders, exhibit increased blood pressure, acquire Alzheimer’s disease, and have poorly functioning immune systems. It is no surprise to learn that lonely persons die at a significantly younger age.

Loneliness in an era of social media and digital connectivity may appear counter intuitive, however a recent poll in the United Kingdom shows that 18 to 34-year-olds were more likely to feel lonely and worry about ending up alone and depressed than respondents over 55.

New York Times bestselling psychiatrist and author Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. writes that: "In this spellbinding book, J. W. Freiberg explores the vast territory of human loneliness with cases from his fascinating law practice. Beautifully written and impossible to put down..." Harvard’s Dr. Joyce Maguire Pavao writes that “J.W. Freiberg has written an amazing book. I was riveted by his style of writing…this is a magnificent book.” Residential child-care expert and author Christopher Small opines that “J.W. Freiberg has created a masterpiece of an unusual kind.”

The real-life, law case stories of author and speaker J.W. Freiberg's newest book, "Four Seasons of Loneliness: A Lawyer’s Case Stories" put a human face on a growing public health crisis affecting Americans from all walks of life. The isolation, disconnection and loneliness that tear at the heart of America and many other countries is brought to life through what readers have called "beautifully written stories that will at times make you laugh—and at other times make you cry".

The audio book version (available on Audible.com, or Amazon.com) of J.W. Freiberg’s widely praised book, Four Seasons Of Loneliness: A Lawyer’s Case Stories has now been released nationwide. The film actor Mark Bramhall, well known from Star Wars and many other films and audio books, has done a masterful job of finding a sonorous, calming story-telling voice, perfect for the tale-telling delivery Freiberg chooses to use in relating to readers these four remarkable stories of chronically lonely, but absolutely fascinating former law clients of his.

Author & keynote speaker J.W. Freiberg will address the topic of loneliness in numerous scheduled public appearances in 2017.

About the Author

J.W. Freiberg is an accomplished author and public speaker who has lectured widely at universities and academic conferences throughout the western world. He has also argued before state courts in Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire and Connecticut, and has appeared before all levels of the United States Federal courts, and is a member of the bar of The Supreme Court of the United States.

J. W. Freiberg holds a BA from the University of California, Berkeley, an MA and PhD from UCLA, and a JD from Harvard Law School. He was formerly Assistant Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Sociology at Boston University, and simultaneously a member of the Centre d’Études des Mouvements Sociaux in Paris, where he taught Sociology and Social Psychology at the École Pratique des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales. Freiberg has held positions at several of Boston’s oldest and most prestigious law firms and served for many years as the Chairman of one of Boston’s oldest firms, Weston Patrick.

J.W. Freiberg is the author of two previous books, Critical Sociology: European Perspectives and The French Press: Class, State and Ideology, as well as more than thirty-five articles, book introductions, and other scholarly works on social psychological and legal issues.

His writings have been translated into French, Italian, and Japanese. During his career, Freiberg has been awarded a Woodrow Wilson Dissertation Fellowship, a National Science Foundation Research Fellowship, and a Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique Fellowship.

He currently serves as a Justice of the Peace for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and lives in Boston with his wife, near their children.

About The Book - Reader's Reactions

Reviewers on Amazon rave about their experience in reading "Four Seasons of Loneliness"

