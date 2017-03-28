Some organizations rely entirely on their partners and those that are not fully leveraging such relationships could be missing out on an important revenue stream and the opportunity to scale growth.

eBridge Marketing Solutions, a digital marketing agency specializing in B2B technology companies, will be attending HostingCon Global 2017 in Los Angeles from April 3-6, both as an exhibitor and participant in the event’s educational sessions. As an event that brings together hosting and cloud providers, MSPs, VARs and other IT service providers, eBridge president Hartland Ross drew on his nearly two decades of experience working with technology companies to spearhead a panel on channel marketing, a key driver of success in this highly competitive industry. eBridge has been participating and leading sessions at HostingCon for the past 13 years.

The panel session with Ross, titled “Discover the Secrets to Success in the Channel for Service Providers,” runs on Tuesday, April 4th from 9:00 AM - 9:50 AM. Many IT service providers rely on channel partners and resellers, in some cases entirely, for their revenue, making the understanding of how to best leverage these relationships critical in this extremely competitive space. The panelists will discuss the topic both from the perspective of vendors and partners, sharing their expertise on the crucial components for channel marketing success. Ross will also be participating in a Building Business Speed Roundtable on Tuesday, April 4th from 1:30 PM - 3:45 PM, giving attendees the chance to “ask-the-expert” about marketing and business growth related topics.

“With the increasing competition in the hosting and technology industry, maintaining great relationships with partners while fostering loyalty and brand advocacy is not just an important part of a solid marketing plan, it may be absolutely paramount,” shares Ross. “Some organizations rely entirely on their partners and those that are not fully leveraging such relationships could be missing out on an important revenue stream and the opportunity to scale growth. It is for this reason I proposed the topic, as I felt that this discussion would offer attendees great value in learning about how to take their businesses to the next level.”

In addition to their role in the educational portion of the event, the eBridge team will also be exhibiting. Ross will be joined by Senior Media Strategist Devin Rose at Booth 530 in the Exhibition Hall. Visit them to learn how to tune up your marketing and be sure to enter the draw at their booth.

To learn more about eBridge Marketing Solutions, please visit https://www.ebridgemarketingsolutions.com or call 1-604-731-5530.

