B2B Industrial Packaging just announced membership in Packaging Distributors of America. The member-owned, invitation-only organization is the sole consortium in the U.S. exclusively for packaging distributors.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “The advantages for our clients are that we have more buying power and our clients have a wider selection of products. Our membership gives our clients access to many valuable resources that we didn’t have before.”

Another benefit to B2B Industrial Packaging clients is that PDA helps the company stay on top of best practices and innovations within the industry which, in turn, helps their clients to be more productive.

PDA President and Founder George Strobel said, “We provide industry intelligence that would be difficult for our members to develop individually. PDA brings members together for specific reasons like training, education, and best practice collaboration. We help them to be more proficient and efficient and give them the ability to service multiple-location accounts. These are accounts that most of our members would not be able to secure on their own. All of these benefits trickle down to their customers.”

PDA also provides value to large national corporations that need comprehensive packaging solutions. “We drive, develop, and close national and regional account business such as Petco and Fuji Film,” Strobel explained. “One of our primary value adds for these large accounts is that we have developed a sophisticated database that allows them to pull up real time performance reports showing stats like on-time deliveries, returns, and credits. But more importantly it lets them know what their locations are buying and how frequently they are buying.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates two state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Tacoma, Wash. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Kim Calcagno at kcalcagno(at)b2bind(dot)com, or visit http://www.B2BInd.com.

PDA is a national network of premiere packaging distributors that generate over $1.75 billion annually in industrial packaging sales. With more than 60 strategically positioned distributor locations, they have the ability to service customers at the local level. The organization leverages engineering and technology with environmentally-responsible practices to deliver consistency in customer relations, services, products, and handling. For national and regional accounts, PDA works at the corporate level to develop programs built around each firm's specific needs. For more information on PDA contact George Strobel, 678-787-1404 george(at)pdachain(dot)com.