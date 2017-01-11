What A Relief 1-214-A-RELIEF 150,000 positive outcomes worldwide from the technology used by What A Relief Back Pain Clinics

Back pain relief technology is now available without a prescription at What A Relief Clinics. No Drugs, No Shots and No Surgery for positive back pain relief for WAR members.

This spinal restoration platform boasts utilization of technology that has over 150,000 documented positive results worldwide and could be life changing for millions suffering from chronic back pain.

What A Relief Back Pain Centers (http://war.clinic ) of Rockwall Texas announced today that the, first of its kind, back pain clinic has the motto "Going to WAR against back pain"

Dr. Darcy Brunk, co-founder of What A Relief said, “American’s need to take a more active role in their healthcare and this technology will do just that!"

At the press conference in Rocwall, Texas for What A Relief’s first clinic of the franchise grand opening, co-founder Jeff Cline stated, “What A Relief back pain clinics are non-insurance and offer a choice for a better quality of life and health. We consider it a preventative maintenance", "it only 15 minutes 2-3 times per week.”

The FDA registered technology What A Relief utilizes has had over 150,000 documented positive outcomes worldwide. The majority of these have been post operative or behind a prescription, paid by insurance, and therefore subject to approval by insurance companies, until now. What A Relief’s membership model offers easy access at an affordable price with out a referral or insurance.

Statistics* show over 30 million Americans suffer from back pain today and over 80% of American’s will suffer from back pain in their lifetime. Back pain is among the leading reasons individuals miss work, impacting the fabric of the American economy. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid reports billions are spent on back pain, and issues stemming from back pain each year. According to the Global Burden of Disease, lower back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide. Back Pain is recorded as the second largest reason for doctors office visits, only outnumbered by respiratory infections. Most cases of back pain are mechanical, or non-organic. In other words, they are not caused by serious conditions, such as inflammatory arthritis, infection, fracture or cancer, and are believed to be a $50 billion dollar a year industry.

Once the prototype clinic has met its goals the What A Relief team have their eyes set on 1600 strategic locations that they believe will be able to serve a large majority of the US population. Once that benchmark is met another 3000 locations will be needed to provide easy access to this technology. We will partner with chiropractic offices, businesses, medical facilities, franchise concepts and more to provide over 5000 points of access needed to help America fight the back pain epidemic.

For details about opening a new clinic in your area, becoming a member or press related questions call 1-214-A-RELIEF

