Baicells Technologies, an emerging global provider of disruptive LTE solutions today announced a strategic partner agreement with KP Performance Antennas. KP Performance was recently acquired by Irvine, CA-based Infinite Electronics, which markets various wireless component and solutions across a broad range of verticals, such as government and aerospace. The agreement enables the partners to collaborate on integrated product development and to target major opportunities globally and across vertical markets.

Baicells manufacturers LTE hardware and software and today principally serves the fixed wireless markets, but has also been active developing unique products for the emerging small cell and Internet-of-Things (IoT) spaces. KP Performance specializes in antennas for fixed wireless, but its recent purchase by Infinite fosters rapid expansion in other verticals. Both companies intend to combine Baicells and KP Performance’s competencies to offer a variety of LTE solutions, including customer-specific customization.

“Both Baicells and KP Performance have quickly earned reputations as aggressive and disruptive players, and not just with technological innovation, but also in customer engagement,” explained Patrick Leary, president of Baicells Technologies North America, Inc. “By working together strategically we can integrate our collective strengths not just to make compelling LTE solutions, but to most effectively serve the entire lifecycle of our products in the customers’ environments.”

“In just a few short years KP Performance has become the default antenna choice for fixed wireless operators, and now with our new position in the Infinite Electronics family, KP has the potential to disrupt additional markets,” commented Ken Caird, Vice President and founder of KP Performance Antennas. “Also, LTE is on the cusp of major adoption, not unlike Wi-Fi, and Baicells’ LTE expertise makes sure KP antennas will be part of the LTE revolution.”

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company dedicated in wireless broadband access solutions. Our main products and solutions cover indoor and outdoor small cells, CPEs, antennas, etc. With the vision to connect the unconnected, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to the LTE system, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless internet within everyone's reach at a very low cost.

Baicells' innovative solutions can be used by mobile operators, broadband access operators, cable operators, mobile virtual operators, governments and enterprise private networks. (https://na.baicells.com/)

About KP Performance Antennas

KP Performance Antennas is a manufacturer of broadband antennas and accessories. Founded in 2008, KP Performance is now one of the world's fastest growing antenna manufacturers, rapidly establishing its position as a global player in the broadband industry. Dedicated to serving the needs of the Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) market, the company now offers over 80 products that reliably perform in the field. KP Performance uses best in class testing facilities all over North America to perfect its antennas designs. Its loyal, growing customer base rely on KP Performance Antennas for innovative products and exceptional customer service and technical support. http://www.kpperformance.ca