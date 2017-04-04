While the results of our latest survey indicate business optimism is heading in the right direction, many SBOs think it will be difficult to increase profits and obtain capital for their companies

The results of a recent online survey conducted by Balboa Capital, a leading small business loan provider and equipment financing company, reveal small business owners are concerned about their ability to drive profits and secure growth capital, but are otherwise feeling optimistic about the future of their companies and the U.S. economy. The survey was sent to a sample of small business owners nationwide in March, 2017.

“Each quarter, we want to gauge the confidence level of small business owners and find out what their economic expectations are, plus identify any challenges they are facing,” said Jake Dacillo, Marketing Director at Balboa Capital. “While the results of our latest survey indicate business optimism is heading in the right direction, many SBOs think it will be difficult to increase profits and obtain capital for their companies.” Although these concerns were reported, Mr. Dacillo said the latest Balboa Capital survey results showed gains from the previous survey that the company conducted in December. “Seventy percent of SBOs think the economy will experience higher growth in Q2, up from sixty percent. Additionally, fifty perfect of SBOs plan to hire new employees, up from twenty percent.”

Key findings of Balboa Capital’s Q1 2017 Small Business Owner survey:



46% of SBOs think it will be difficult to obtain financing in Q2

Among SBOs who anticipate needing growth capital in Q2, the most popular financing options are equipment financing (45%), credit lines (42%), and small business loans (32%)

7 in 10 SBOs expect the economy to experience higher growth in Q2

1 in 5 SBOs expect their company’s revenues to “increase significantly” in Q2

When asked what will be the biggest challenge in 2017, 50% of SBOs said increasing profit, 19% said securing capital, and 18% said growing revenues

50% of SBOs plan to hire more employees in Q2

“At Balboa Capital, we understand the issues and challenges that are impacting SBOs, particularly those that deal with business financing,” said Mr. Dacillo, adding, “We are dedicated to helping SBOs who have plans for investment in Q2. Our user-friendly online tools enable them to get flexible equipment financing and business loan solutions quickly and easily.” The results of Balboa Capital’s Q1 2017 Small Business Owner survey are included in the Balboa Capital Index, which measures optimism and trends of small businesses in the United States. The company also created a free infographic that showcases the survey results.

