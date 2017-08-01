Confidence in the economy and increased revenues allow for more business owners to invest in growing their companies, with many of them seeking business financing to do so.

Balboa Capital, a leading small business loan provider and equipment financing company, today announced the results of their Q2 Small Business Confidence Survey. The survey, which was sent to more than 300,000 small business owners nationwide, was conducted to assess small business owners’ confidence in the US economy, as well as how they plan to invest in their businesses in the coming quarter. Survey respondents were overall optimistic, with over half reporting revenue growth in Q2. Seventy-three percent of respondents expressed confidence that the US economy will continue to experience moderate to high growth in Q3.

“Small business owners have continued to experience growth through the first half of 2017,” said Carla Freberg, Vendor Services Manager at Balboa Capital. “Confidence in the economy and increased revenues allow for more business owners to invest in growing their companies, with many of them seeking business financing to do so.”

Key findings of Balboa Capital’s Q2 Small Business Confidence Survey include:



73% of small business owners felt the US economy experienced growth in Q2. While this is a 6% decrease from Q1, SBOs remain optimistic about overall economic growth.

One in four small business owners experienced significant revenue increases in Q2.

50% of SBOs said they will apply for business financing in Q3.

One in three SBOs will seek financing for new or upgraded equipment in Q3, while one in four will apply for a small business loan.

When asked about their business investment strategies for Q3, 35% of SBOs said they want to hire more employees, 13% want to add mobile technology to their operations, and 10% want to purchase inventory.

The survey indicates that overall confidence in the economy is correlated with small business owners’ plans for capital investment. This trend is expected to continue into Q3, with seventy-two percent of business owners reporting expected revenue increases, a two percent increase from Q2. Ms. Freberg added, “Balboa Capital will continue to support businesses with their capital investment efforts into Q3 and beyond.”

About Balboa Capital

Balboa Capital is a technology-driven financing company that provides business owners with fast, hassle-free solutions to fuel their growth and success. The company specializes in small business loans, equipment financing, commercial financing, equipment vendor financing, and franchise financing. Balboa Capital developed an intuitive online platform that simplifies the entire financing process. Calculators provide instant estimates, applications can be completed and submitted in a matter of minutes, and sophisticated credit scoring technology provides instant decisions. To learn more, visit http://www.balboacapital.com.