Bandwidth, the business-grade CPaaS company, today announces the world’s fastest growing hiring platform ZipRecruiter, has expanded messaging using Bandwidth’s CPaaS messaging services. The Bandwidth APIs are used to integrate messaging easily and cost efficiently into the recently expanded SMS Job Alerts feature from ZipRecruiter, which is intended to make the job seeking process easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before. The ZipRecruiter hiring platform connects job seekers with millions of jobs and hiring managers across the country. Bandwidth’s combination of scalable voice and messaging APIs, dedicated in-house support and communications expertise, combined with their own nationwide VoIP network made it an easy choice for the ZipRecruiter team.

“Our new SMS Job Alerts feature is one key way we deliver on our promise to make it faster and easier than ever to find a job,” said Jeff Zwelling, COO of ZipRecruiter. “Emails get lost in folders that never get opened, buried in inboxes, or immediately forgotten. Text messages have a higher open rate, and availability anywhere—users don’t need to be monitoring their inboxes or the ZipRecruiter app to jump on the latest opportunity.”

Aside from notifications about new job availability, applicants are also able to know the moment a hiring manager views their application, and even apply to a job directly via SMS by simply typing the word “apply.” ZipRecruiter predicts their new SMS Alerts will be easier for applicants to interact with, more top-of-mind, and will ultimately produce more qualified applicants for their thousands of business clients.

Bandwidth’s “best of both worlds” approach to CPaaS is the trusted choice for businesses like ZipRecruiter, looking to scale without sacrificing quality. “Choosing Bandwidth’s APIs built atop their own network meant we could cut out an unnecessary layer of complexity and grow adoption at an even faster rate,” said Zwelling. “With our original provider, we knew scalability was going to be an issue. Bandwidth was able to support our high volume of users, without impacting deliverability or our bottom line.“

“ZipRecruiter is the leader in helping SMBs find and hire great candidates,” said Steve Leonard, Bandwidth COO. “This SMS feature is a great example of the user-focused experience that ZipRecruiter is known for. We’ve loved being a part of ZipRecruiter’s foray into text messaging – they’ve got a fantastic team – and we’ve worked hand-in-hand with them to ensure the highest possible deliverability rates as they grow adoption.”

The partnership between ZipRecruiter and Bandwidth expands upon the momentum that Bandwidth’s API Platform has seen in recent years. “We’ve made it our goal to satisfy the communication needs of the business user with simplicity and scalability in mind, and have really transformed our business over the last six years to do so,” said Leonard.

Customers like ZipRecruiter aren’t the only ones looking to Bandwidth’s CPaaS solution for messaging and voice. 451 Research’s Raúl Castañón Martínez expects to see the direct-to-network trend grow even more over time. “Bandwidth’s suite of business-grade APIs combined with their own network gives them a unique advantage over other CPaaS providers. Owning the network allows Bandwidth to provide its customers with essential business-grade capabilities, like visibility and control into call routing, industry-leading porting capabilities, and improved end user experience. Furthermore, it enables them to extend cost optimization to their customers; all of this translates into a higher quality API experience and a compelling value proposition for business-grade users."

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is the business-grade CPaaS company powered by the nation’s largest carrier VOIP network. Bandwidth’s solutions are shaping the future of how we connect—with embedded voice and text for mobile apps and large scale enterprise level solutions, and a category disrupting WiFi-first mobile phone service. At the core of Bandwidth’s offering are communications APIs that allow companies to launch and scale next generation apps and solutions using the nation's largest VoIP network. The communications APIs provide easy access to phone number provisioning, voice calling, messaging and emergency services, all built on Bandwidth’s carrier-grade network.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is the fastest growing employment marketplace. Since 2010 over 1 million businesses and 100 million job seekers have found their next perfect match through ZipRecruiter partnerships with the best job boards on the web, curated email alerts, award-winning mobile apps, and one of the best search algorithms for jobs.