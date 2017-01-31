“Switching to Bandwidth was essential for us in increasing our message deliverability,” said Locke Bircher, Lead Engineer, GigSalad.

Business-grade CPaaS provider Bandwidth today announced that GigSalad, a premier online marketplace for booking entertainment, switched to Bandwidth’s business-grade CPaaS solution to power its messages with greater reliability and scalability.

GigSalad is a marketplace for booking bands, musicians, entertainers, speakers and services for parties and events, with tens of thousands of performers and professionals in its entertainment network. GigSalad approached Bandwidth with a problem: their deliverability rates weren’t as rock-solid as they expected from their incumbent provider. Bandwidth’s messaging API is built with business users like GigSalad in mind, combining enterprise-grade features with a commitment to customer support. The Bandwidth team was able to step in, identify a solution for improvement, and saw immediate success with GigSalad coordinating thousands of text messages per day with improved deliverability rates.

“Our business depends on texting to keep our customers happy and engaged with our platform,” said Locke Bircher, Lead Engineer, GigSalad. “Switching to Bandwidth was essential for us in increasing our message deliverability. Our response loops are tighter and communication between users on our site has grown, average response times have gone from hours to minutes when users have text messages enabled.”

Bandwidth’s carrier-direct model also allows GigSalad to scale their platform cost effectively, with ongoing support and service to usher in the company’s new phase of high growth. The end result: thousands of parties in the U.S. and Canada are rocking with Bandwidth, as entertainers and party planners can communicate logistics on the fly, effectively and seamlessly.

“GigSalad is a perfect example of a disruptive new service driven by the concept of the one-click economy,” said Steve Leonard, COO at Bandwidth. “In this business model, a messaging feature-set made with business users in mind is critical. Missed connections or delivery failures equate directly to lost sales, and we’re proud to be a growing provider for companies that demand a quality communications provider who can help grow their business.”

For more information on Bandwidth’s messaging and voice APIs, visit http://www.Bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth’s solutions are shaping the future of how we connect—with embedded voice and text for mobile apps and large-scale enterprise level solutions. At the core of Bandwidth’s business-grade CPaaS offering are communication APIs that allow companies to launch and scale next generation apps and solutions using the nation's largest VoIP network. Bandwidth’s APIs provide easy access to phone numbers, voice calling, messaging and 9-1-1 emergency services, all built atop Bandwidth’s own nationwide network.

About GigSalad

GigSalad seamlessly connects event planners with talented performers, musicians, speakers, and party suppliers. Event planners visit GigSalad to search for, connect with, and book entertainment and/or party services for a myriad of events — private parties, concerts, weddings, corporate events, music festivals, studio sessions, fundraisers, launch parties, and more. Founded in 2005, GigSalad has grown into one of the leading entertainment booking sites on the internet and has been utilized by entertainment industry giants like MTV, McDonalds, America’s Got Talent, Wal-Mart, Disney, NBC, CBS and more. For more information, visit http://www.GigSalad.com.