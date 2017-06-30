When it comes to shopping for Barstools, Wayfair receives high marks for multiple search options, free shipping on most orders, and easy return policies.

TopConsumerReviews.com recently gave their top rating to Wayfair, a leader among Barstools available for purchase online.

From needing to furnish a brand-new home to looking to get a completely updated look, many homeowners find themselves in need of Barstools. Styles can vary greatly, from low- to no-back models that can tuck under a rec room bar, to tall versions that are meant for comfort while seated at a kitchen countertop. Shoppers often discover that finding the right design, height, and color scheme, at the right price, in local stores can prove difficult. For this reason, many customers have turned to online shopping for their Barstool needs.

“When it comes to shopping for Barstools, Wayfair receives high marks for multiple search options, free shipping on most orders, and easy return policies,” stated Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. “An easy-to-use site with large, clear pictures of the barstools pushes Wayfair to the front of the pack. Shoppers are able to search using over ten different filtering options including customer ratings, finishes, materials and height lets you get a clear picture of what you want and need and where to get it. Also, Wayfair has barstools to meet everyone’s budget needs. Wayfair earns our top spot among retailers of Barstools in 2017.”

To find out more about Wayfair and other Barstool retailers, including reviews and comparison rankings, please visit the Barstools category of TopConsumerReviews.com at http://www.topconsumerreviews.com/barstools/.

About Wayfair

Wayfair offers a zillion things home. With one of the world's largest online selections of furniture, home furnishings, décor and goods, including more than seven million products from over 7,000 suppliers, Wayfair helps people find the perfect product at the right price. Their extensive selection and superior customer service coupled with the convenience of online shopping, make it easier than ever before to find exactly what customers want for their homes at a price they can afford.

About TopConsumerReviews.com

TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC is a leading provider of independent reviews and rankings of hundreds of consumer products and services. From Barstools to Futons and Home Security Systems, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make purchasing decisions easier.