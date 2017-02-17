Nike Baseball Camps are excited to continue their mission of connecting young athletes with the best coaches, facilities and instruction in the country with ten new camp locations (listed below) coming up in the summer of 2017. These camps offer young athletes the chance to learn, improve and supplement their training with some of the best coaches and programs in the country at either an overnight camp or day camp. All of the Nike Baseball coaches are dedicated to the game of baseball and to helping players take their talent to the next level.



Evangelical Christian School, TN

George Fox University, OR

Linedrive Baseball Camps, Redwood HS, CA

Loomis Chaffee School, CT

Rising Star Sports Ranch, NV

Montreat College, NC

Prescott, AZ

University of Maryland Eastern Shore, MD

Texas Wesleyan University, TX

Sierra College/McBean Park, N. Cal

“This summer we’ve compiled one of our largest selection of camps to date with many veteran Nike Camp directors. We are thrilled to be able to bring these quality camps into so many new regions for young players to experience,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

US Sports Baseball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Baseball Camps can visit. http://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.