New scholarships available for aspiring basketball coaches. We have focused so much on giving back to the community of active coaches, and wanted to extend our reach by helping the up-and-coming coaches build a solid foundation by alleviating some financial burden.

Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop, the premier site for basketball coaches everywhere, has launched a scholarship program to help aspiring coaches from around the nation reach their goals.

“Being a basketball coach, I see and understand the importance of having a strong educational background. As a college graduate, I can relate to the pressure of tuition and educational expenses,” said Scott Peterman, founder of Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop. “We have focused so much on giving back to the community of active coaches, and wanted to extend our reach by helping the up-and-coming coaches build a solid foundation by alleviating some financial burden.”

Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop is dedicated to the education and support of basketball coaches by providing tools for successes such as basketball playbooks, videos, and coaching clinics.

The Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop Scholarship for Future Basketball Coaches program will last two years, with two recipients each receiving $500 towards their tuition expenses and any other verified educational costs.

A committee composed of Scott Peterman and four college basketball coaches will choose the recipients based on innovation, passion, and overall creativity. Applicants should submit a 500-word statement on why you want to be a basketball coach, and how you plan to make that happen. In addition to the statement, please provide a brief summary of yourself.

The deadline to apply for the Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop Scholarship for study in the spring semester of 2018 will be October 31, 2017. The deadline for study in the spring semester of 2019 will be October 31, 2018.

For more information about the Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop Scholarship for Future Basketball Coaches Program and to apply, visit https://www.mensbasketballhoopscoop.com/scholarships/.

###

About Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop:

Men’s Basketball Hoopscoop provides the coaching community with expert insights and reviews of professional and college basketball plays, as well as tips from the coaching pros. We provide free coaching plays, tips, and resources as well as playbooks and DVDs. We take the hassle out of attending clinics, choosing valuable drills, and creating plays.