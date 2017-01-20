For over ten years, Nike Basketball Camps at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut have been a popular hub for competitive, high intensity summer basketball training. So popular that most camp weeks sell out quickly – a reflection of Head Men’s Coach Anthony Latina and Head Women’s Coach Jessica Mannetti’s passion to assist campers improve as both players and individuals.

Coach Latina states, “I’m very proud of what we have built with US Sports Camps at SHU. Since our inception in 2006, we have hosted over 3,000 campers and have strived to provide the best basketball instruction. We truly value the connection our staff has with the campers, their families, and the community."

Coach Mannetti will kick off the summer, directing two complete skills Nike Girls Basketball Camps at Sacred Heart University, designed to help female players refine their skills and cultivate a deeper understanding of the game. Coach Latina will then direct three weeks of Nike Boys Basketball Camps at Sacred Heart University – two complete skills camps and a weekend shooting camp in-between that will focus on all facets of shooting and offensive techniques.

For more details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/connecticut/ or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.