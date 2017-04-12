Search Reputation, a specialized, boutique agency that helps companies’ Internet and PR agencies with search engine reputation problems, announces an exclusive partnership with Bassmat, an innovative digital marketing agency with multiple locations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the USA.

“We have had many inquiries from potential clients about repairing their online reputation that had been damaged from untrue, harmful articles and reviews. We are a digital marketing agency that always brings best-in-business solutions to our clients through strategic partnerships. Therefore, we decided to partner with Search Reputation. They are amazing at what they do,” said Hatem Alkerish, Bassmat’s CEO who works out of the USA office.

Herman Tumurcuoglu, a search engine pioneer with 22 years of experience in web search added, “It’s a competitive world out there and sometimes the mudslinging can put your company flat out on its back. Who do you want protecting your reputation? You want the expert team at Search Reputation who have over 30 years of experience in Search Engine Optimization.”

Bassmat is thrilled to continue to partner with companies that enhance the digital marketing services the agency provides. Currently Bassmat is the exclusive MENA partner for Flowics, Double Robotics and Search Reputation. The agency is always on the lookout for new partners who will help them to achieve their mission, and solve challenges for their existing, and potential, clients.

About Search Reputation

Search Reputation is a leading ORM agency with offices in the United States and Canada.