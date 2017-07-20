We're thrilled to be adding a skin care surgeon of Dr. Dunbar's caliber to our staff. We're always looking to bring in talented people with excellent credentials who can help our practice, but it's an added bonus when they're local.

The Dermatology Clinic announced today the addition of Dr. Scott W. Dunbar, Mohs Surgeon, to the staff. Dr. Dunbar received his BS in Biology from LSU, graduating summa cum laude. He attended Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta where he was the Medical School Class President. After his residency in St. Louis, Dr. Dunbar moved to New York to complete an AGCME-accredited Mohs surgery fellowship to become an expert in one of the most effective forms of skin cancer surgery. Dr. Dunbar now brings that expertise back to South Louisiana, where he resides with his wife and two children.

Dr. Scott Dunbar specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until the margin of the tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is one of the most effective techniques for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. Dr. Dunbar has performed thousands of Mohs surgeries and now brings that expertise to work for the benefit of The Dermatology Clinic's patients.

"We're thrilled to be adding a skin care surgeon of Dr. Dunbar's caliber to our staff," said Trudy Cash, office manager at The Dermatology Clinic. "We're always looking to bring in talented people with excellent credentials who can help our practice, but it's an added bonus when they're local. We're glad to have a doctor with his expertise in the office and glad to have him back home in Louisiana."

For more information on Dr. Scott W. Dunbar or any of the other dermatologists or staff at The Dermatology Clinic, interested parties can visit http://www.thedermatologyclinic.com or call the clinic directly at 225-769-7546. Individuals can also visit The Dermatology Clinic in person at 5326 Odonovan Dr in Baton Rouge, La. 70808.

