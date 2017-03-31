San Francisco Hair Transplant It’s fair to say that many patients are concerned about how natural their new hair will look after a hair transplant procedure.

San Francisco Bay Area hair transplant center, Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce an update to its informational pages on robotic hair transplantation. Many San Francisco area consumers are interested in technologically advanced hair transplantation techniques, commonly known as the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), Robotic Hair Transplantation, or ARTAS Hair Transplant System.

“It’s fair to say that many patients are concerned about how natural their new hair will look after a hair transplant procedure,” explained Miguel Canales, surgeon and founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “We are fortunate to be one of the few Bay Area clinics that offers robotic hair transplant, often called FUE hair transplant or ARTAS hair transplant. Our updated information pages make it easy for people to go, first, to our website and then to reach out for a consultation to choose the best method for their hair.”

To review the updated page about robotic hair transplants go to http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/robot/. Information about the benefits for hair transplant technology can be reviewed. For more details about FUE and FUT hair restoration please visit http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/. In addition to reading online about this technology, patients are urged to reach out for a consultation with Dr. Canales as there is no single "best" solution. Every patient is unique and Dr. Canales will work with that patient on a best strategy, which may include the older FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) methodology or so-called 'strip method' of hair transplantation.

San Francisco Hair Transplant Surgery: Technology can Look Natural

If a Bay Area native has chosen to improve life with cosmetic surgery, the main concern could be to not only look better but look natural. A bad hair transplant can also leave a less than normal appearance to the hairline. New technology has changed hair transplant surgery and can offer better, more natural results.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute has announced an update to its information pages on robotic hair transplant technology. Bay Area locals suffering from thinning hair can review the advantages of using artificial intelligence for hair transplantation. The process can be comfortable, easy and leave no linear scar as well as a more natural pattern to the hairline. Dr. Canales, a leader in FUE and FUT surgery, has highlighted specific details about how robotics may improves the hair transplant process for San Francisco residents.

