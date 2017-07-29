San Francisco Hair Transplant We are truly astounded by how far robotic hair transplant procedures have come, and this fun, informative video helps lay persons learn a bit about their options.

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the Bay Area leader in hair transplantation, is proud to announce a new video highlighting robotic hair transplant treatments. The Institute and its lead surgeon, Dr. Miguel Canales, has become known as one of the leading centers using the ARTAS robotic hair transplant system.

“We are truly astounded by how far robotic hair transplant procedures have come, and this fun, informative video helps lay persons learn a bit about their options,” explained Miguel Canales, MD, surgeon and founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. “Sharing the new video of how the ARTAS robotic system actually works will surprise the public, too. It may help calm the nerves of those interested in hair loss treatment and concerned about the pain and time it could take.”

To review the video highlighting robotic hair transplant using the ARTAS system, please visit http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/robot/. To review the video on YouTube video please go to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTNLz3Vb3gQ. In either case, interested parties including both men and women are urged to reach out to the Silicon Valley Hair Institute for a confidential consultation, as no two situations are alike. Only a consultation can determine if the technologies shown in the video are appropriate for a given individual suffering from hair loss.

A Synergy Between Human and Machine: Robotic Hair Transplantation

Effective treatment of hair loss involves cooperation between humand and machine. The video explains this in detail, but here are some key concepts. Living and working in Silicon Valley can mean residents are used to being surrounded by new technological advances. Much of the progress has been made in robotics. Robotic machines can mow lawns, clean carpets and produce custom-ordered lattes. Advances in technology might help make life easier for human beings, but can lack a personal human touch. The cold, metal exterior of a robot may not make a patient feel at ease during a medical procedure. Patients may prefer the gentle healing attention of a human being. Worries may extend to new cutting-edge Hair loss treatments. Bay Area locals could be concerned about the experience robotic hair transplant technology offers.

For this reason, Silicon Valley Hair Institute has recently release a new video that highlights the ARTAS robotic hair transplant procedure yet connects it to the "human touch" of a skilled surgeon. Bay Area residents may be surprised to see the tenderness of the hair extraction procedure on video. The quiet, comfortable technology offers a more relaxed experience and a more precise surgical process. Hair loss recovery time may be shorter allowing patients to return to a normal schedule quickly. Robotic hair transplant technology can be used for both female hair loss and male pattern baldness. Bay Area locals suffering from thinning hair may be concerned about the experience of hair transplant surgery. A new video highlighting robotic hair transplant technology can show machines may also simulate a stress-free human touch.

About Silicon Valley Hair Institute

Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair restoration. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose. Treatments include; robotic hair transplants, FUE/FUT surgery, PRP and micropigmentation. If one needs a hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr.Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation.