METTLER TOLEDO Introduces New Line of Shipping and Postal Scales

The new BC Scales provide the rugged and reliable operation customers have come to expect from METTLER TOLEDO. It also offers enhanced capabilities with the latest technology. METTLER TOLEDO introduced the PS scale 20 years ago, and it became the industry standard for shipping and postal applications. The new BC scales provide the same reliability and ease of use as the legendary PS scale, with many advanced features that offer high flexibility at a low price.

Benefits of the BC Scales include:



Easy installation with Boot Up Wizard for easily configuring of generic scale models without the cost of a service technician or calibration.

Intuitive interface makes it easy to use the many options available for better scale performance.

Global reach with easy selection of multiple languages and various global approvals.

Flexible configuration for customized settings.

Multiple communications options, including Serial, USB, Virtual Serial and Keyboard Wedge as standard. They also have optional Ethernet and Bluetooth capabilities.

In addition, the BC scales offer added-value applications for better process control and reduced shipping costs. The scales offer other modes tailored for retail applications, packing companies that send bulk mail and more.

The BC scales provide great value for shipping and postal applications with the newest technology, feature-rich capabilities, and the same rugged and reliable operation as the PS scale.

For more information, visit: http://www.mt.com/ind-bc-scale.