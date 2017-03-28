ISC West is the largest event in the U.S. for the physical security industry, covering access control, alarms and monitoring, biometrics, IP security, video surveillance / CCTV, networked security products, and more.

Ben Scaglione, Director of Healthcare Security and Safety for the risk management consulting firm Lowers & Associates, will present a workshop and session April 4th, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West. ISC West is the largest event in the U.S. for the physical security industry, covering access control, alarms and monitoring, biometrics, IP security, video surveillance / CCTV, networked security products, and more.

A veteran security leader, Scaglione previously served as the Director of Hospital Police for Bellevue Hospital in New York City, as well as Director of Security for New York Presbyterian Hospital. He also held the position of Director of Healthcare for G4S Secure Solutions. In his current role at Lowers & Associates, Scaglione leads the delivery of security and safety consulting services designed to meet the needs of today’s leading hospitals and healthcare organizations.

ISC West is the largest event in the U.S. for the physical security industry. During the week-long event, there are 13 targeted conference tracks with more than 65 sessions. All sessions earn continuing education units (CEUs) and are taught by the industry’s top experts. SIA education ensures attendees stay up-to-date with training requirements and are ready to address key issues in physical security.

Scaglione will present the following sessions:

Securing Healthcare in the 21st Century: What the Future Holds for the Healthcare Security Practitioner

The beginning of the 21st century brings many new challenges to healthcare security. With so many emerging threats including the potential for a terrorist attack, pandemic flu, workplace violence including active assailant, strict legislative requirements, severe weather, and continued financial constraints, the healthcare environment will need to change how security services will be managed.

Learning outcomes for this session include:

1. Review security challenges faced in healthcare security.

2. Determine methods to prepare for severe weather, violence, pandemic illnesses, and terrorist attacks.

3. Discern how the healthcare financial environment is changing and its impact of healthcare security.

This session will be held April 04, 2017, from 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. Presenting with Scaglione will be David LaRose, Director Safety/Security and Emergency Management for Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Learn more here.

Workshop: Dealing with Today's Active Assailants

Under today’s threat environment active assailant incidents have unfortunately maintained a very deadly and real threat for businesses and communities. Regardless of the business model or size, employees and guests have fallen victim to these vicious attacks that occur without warning or impunity. This hands-on workshop will focus on how a business and its employees are not silent observers in deadly emergencies, but a valuable partner who can provide clarity, assistance, and guidance to the first responder community.

Learning outcomes for this session include:

1. Gain clarity on the business and employee response based on specific business offerings, while also considering the ‘duty of care’ responsibility which may hold the company liable for inaction, indecisiveness, or inadequate training.

2. Determine how the “run, hide, and fight” approach works under various business models and which liability exposures need to be addressed immediately in most organizations.

This workshop will be held April 04, 2017, from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. Presenting with Scaglione will be David La Rose, Director Safety/Security and Emergency Management for Lakeland Regional Hospital and C. David Shepherd, CEO of Readiness Resource Group. Learn more here.

About Lowers & Associates

Headquartered outside of the nation’s capital in Purcellville, Virginia, Lowers and Associates is an international leader in enterprise-wide risk mitigation and loss prevention. Offering a comprehensive set of risk assessment, audit, investigation, and compliance solutions, Lowers & Associates sets the standard for creating programs that protect your organization and its interests. As a unit of the Lowers Risk Group, Lowers and Associates has access to a full range of risk mitigation practices to offer clients a single point for total enterprise risk management. For more information and to get started, visit http://www.lowersrisk.com or call (540) 338-7151.