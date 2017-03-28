PrideStaff Bend Honored with PrideStaff’s Distinguished "5 Star Award”

The PrideStaff Bend office has quickly gained momentum in their market as a result, and we are thrilled to present this award in recognition of their efforts.

Matt Ertle, Owner and Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff’s Bend office, is proud to announce that his office is one of only three in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for performance in 2016 from PrideStaff, Inc., a national, franchised staffing organization.

This distinguished award, presented at the PrideStaff Annual Conference in Tampa, FL recognizes new PrideStaff offices that created outstanding revenue growth during their first six months of operation. During the conference, PrideStaff Strategic-Partners from across the country met to share best practices, celebrate successes, learn from world-renowned speakers, and become more effective at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.

"It takes a strong brand and proven processes to launch a new business," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "Our goal is to provide Strategic-Partners with proven processes, tools and support to lay a solid foundation for success in the staffing industry.

"By combining those national resources with hands-on, personal service, Matt and his team have consistently created positive experiences for area employers and job seekers," continued Heaton. "The PrideStaff Bend office has quickly gained momentum in their market as a result, and we are thrilled to present this award in recognition of their efforts."

A Bend native, Matt spent the first part of his career managing global supply chain, procurement and inventory replenishment programs, and then running a facility for a wood and steel product manufacturer. Now, as a PrideStaff Owner/Strategic-Partner, he combines that experience with the national resources PrideStaff offers to create exceptional service experiences for employers and job seekers in the Bend area.

For more information about PrideStaff and its services, go to http://www.pridestaff.com.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.