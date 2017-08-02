We're excited to update this list of books on online advertising.

The JM Internet Group, a leader in online internet marketing training in SEO, AdWords, and Social Media Marketing, is excited to announce its updated list of the best books on Google AdWords for 2017. The list of best books that explain the Google advertising platform is updated twice a year in advance of the update to the AdWords Workbook, authored by Jason McDonald.

“Google is the dominant online advertising platform, and so many people turn to books on AdWords to learn the tips, techniques, and secrets of success,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “Our list of AdWords books is very popular and is a complement to our other popular book lists on best SEO books and best social media marketing books. ”

To view the current list of the best AdWords books, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/06/adwords-books/. It should be noted that at the bottom of the list, there are the instructions on how to submit a book for consideration. As an alternative, interested parties can use the website feedback form to submit a book. It should be noted that to be included a book must, of course, be on the topic of Google AdWords or at least pay-per-click advertising (in general), be published in 2016 or later, and be available in hard copy format. Kindle or eBooks are not eligible unless there is also a companion print edition. Books of low quality or meant solely to sell consulting services are ineligible.

Books on Google AdWords, Pay-per-click Advertising, and Online Advertising in General

Google AdWords is the dominant online advertising platform, in use by far more advertisers than the #2 platform which is that of competitor Facebook. AdWords has two networks – the Google Search Network and the Google Display Network. While Google has official help files and some level of official training, the training is not easy to understand nor objective since the training company (Google) is also the vendor selling the service. For this reason, many small business owners and marketers are hungry for independent, objective voices on how to use pay-per-click advertising on the world’s largest search engine and world’s largest content network. By curating this list of the best books on online advertising, the JM Internet Group is helping the community to identify interesting books that can be added and read by marketers and small business owners, alike. It is worth noting that the JM Internet Group also curates a list of the best seo books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/.

